Five Indian American graduate students have been named 2019 Soros Fellows for New Americans, the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships of New Americans announced April 11.
Among the 30 immigrants and children of immigrants who were each awarded $90,000 for graduate school studies in the U.S. were Sunil Joshi, Shamik Masharak, Samir Paul, Indira Puri and Shreyas Vissapragrada.
“It’s thrilling to see what these brilliant young minds from around the country and world are working on—genetics, fiction, computer science, law, medicine, music—these young New Americans will amaze you,” Craig Harwood, who directs the Fellowship program, said in a statement. “Paul & Daisy Soros Fellows are all passionate about giving back to the country and remind us of the very best version of America.”
Joshi was named a Fellow by Soros to support work towards medical/doctoral degrees in medicine and cancer biology at Oregon Health & Science University.
"Being named as a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellow is an incredible honor and complete privilege. This honor is the culmination of my family's and my hard work over the past 20 plus years,” Joshi told India-West in an email. “I am extremely thankful and look forward to serving as an advocate and pillar of support for patients from all walks of life as a future clinician-scientist."
Born in Vallejo, California, to immigrants from India who came to the United States with a desire to give their children a better future, Joshi’s parents struggle to provide for their family has served as a source of motivation for him to take initiative and make the most of his opportunities, his bio said.
Overcoming his own struggle with English to take on part-time jobs to support his family instilled within Joshi a sense of confidence, leadership skills and a strong work ethic, it said.
His interest in medicine and science stems from caring for his grandfather, who suffered from hypertension and prostate cancer.
From advocating for his grandfather’s health needs, Joshi realized his ultimate passion lies in caring for patients from underserved and socioeconomically disadvantaged families.
This passion was further enhanced through Joshi’s undergraduate schooling at U.C. Berkeley, where he studied molecular and cellular biology and was a member and biology tutor in the biology scholars program, the bio said.
After graduating from U.C. Berkeley, he worked at U.C. San Francisco and the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center as a research associate and medical assistant at an outpatient HIV clinic. His time at UCSF cemented his desire to become a clinician-scientist, it said.
Currently, Joshi is a student and ARCS Foundation Scholar in Oregon Health & Science University’s Medical Scientist Training Program and is pursuing his thesis research in Dr. Brian J. Druker’s laboratory with Dr. Cristina E. Tognon and Dr. Elie Traer serving as co-mentors.
His research is focused on studying intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms of drug resistance in the setting of leukemia, the bio said.
Apart from his interest in medicine and science, Joshi is equally passionate about increasing and retaining racial diversity in the biomedical sciences and as such has been involved in numerous initiatives in Portland.
Mascharak was named a Fellow to support work towards a doctorate/medical degree in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine, and medicine at Stanford University.
“I'm truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to be a PD Soros Fellow, and to join a community of people united by their experiences as New Americans,” Mascharak told India-West. “I look forward to the inspiration that my peers, both in my cohort and in prior ones, will provide as I pursue my dream of being a physician scientist.”
Mascharak was born in Santa Cruz, California, to parents who immigrated from India in search of educational opportunities for their children.
As educators themselves, his parents stressed the importance of service to others and lifelong learning — and so, every moment was a teaching moment, the bio said.
This included his father’s cholecystectomy, which prompted Mascharak to mull over the mechanisms underlying gallstone formation. His findings after months of research culminated in a first-place award at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, an experience that sparked his drive for research, it said.
He took this growing passion to Stanford University, where he majored in bioengineering and conducted research on recombinant protein-based biomaterials, ultimately publishing design principles he uncovered in several first-authored papers and an awarded undergraduate thesis, according to the bio.
To connect his engineering research to real patients, he began shadowing and volunteering at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Cancer Center. Here, he confronted the stark gap between scientific and clinical realities, committed himself to serving patients as a surgeon-scientist, and pursued a medical/doctorate at Stanford School of Medicine, the Soros bio said.
Clinical experiences have inspired Mascharak’s research ever since. Seeing the devastating consequences of head and neck cancer and the lack of available screening tools, he set about designing a machine learning algorithm to identify optical signatures of oropharyngeal carcinoma with Prof. Chris Holsinger in the Surgical Vision Research group, publishing work that has gone on to support the formation of a company, it added.
Inspired by his surgeon mentors’ relentless drive to refine their art, he has opted to conduct his doctoral thesis research in Prof. Michael Longaker’s laboratory, where he is working alongside general and plastic surgeons to better understand the complex biology of wound healing and regeneration, the bio said.
The Indian American hopes to continue working at the intersection of engineering and surgery as a principal investigator to devise entirely new standards of medical care, it said.
Paul was awarded a Fellowship to support work towards a law degree at Columbia University.
He is an educator-activist committed to expanding economic opportunity and helping sustain and reform public institutions, the bio notes.
“It’s a real honor and a blessing to be named a PD Soros fellow. Obviously, the scholarship support is amazing, but I am most excited to join the community of fellow New American leaders across disciplines,” Paul told India-West. “It’s so important for desis and for immigrant communities more broadly to assert that we belong in this country, that we love it, that we make it stronger, and that we are an important part of what makes it so special.”
His parents came to the United States from India as students in the early 1980s, and after stints in Nevada, Pennsylvania and California — where he was born — the family settled in Maryland to start a business and to send Paul and his older brother to excellent public schools.
He went on to graduate in 2010 with a computer science degree from Harvard University, the bio said.
Paul worked as a field staffer for President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, where he was in charge of five battleground counties in rural Wisconsin. He built lasting friendships that led to critical wins for the campaign and strengthened local activist networks that are still operating even years later, it said.
Paul went on to work for IBM for two years, where he served with the U.S. Postal Service’s international parcel shipping operation and its Postal Innovation team.
The bio continued by noting that Paul first came to teaching through Teach For America on an Amgen Fellowship, awarded to TFA’s top 50 nationwide science/math recruits.
He earned his master’s in teaching from American University and worked as an Algebra II teacher in a majority-immigrant public high school.
In 2011, he started the only AP Computer Science class in DC Public Schools, teaching extra after-school and Saturday-morning sessions to give his students additional class time.
Later, he spent four years teaching computer science in the exact same Maryland public-school classroom where he had once been a student. In 2016, Paul was named Montgomery County Rising Star Teacher of the Year, and in 2017, the National Education Association identified him as one of its 30 Under 30 educators.
The Indian American ran for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates in 2018. His campaign earned the endorsements of advocates for public education, immigrant rights, public transportation, progressive economic policy, LGBT rights, labor, climate action, science-based public policy, and more. Ultimately, Paul fell short by 12 votes out of the over 56,000 that had been cast.
He currently sits on the boards of the Committee for Montgomery, the Action Committee for Transit and the Bethesda Urban Partnership, and he works as an instructional coach for the University of Maryland’s College of Education.
He will use the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship to study the law and policy affecting public institutions and upward social mobility — in particular, questions of governance, administrative law, and the tax system.
Puri earned a Fellowship to support work towards a doctorate in economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Puri, born in New York to Indian immigrants, has degrees in mathematics, computer science and economics, and draws on her multifaceted experience in approaching research, her bio said.
Among her awards include Stanford’s Firestone Medal, a best thesis award; the J.E Wallace Sterling Award, for being one of the top 25 graduating students across Stanford’s School of Humanities and Sciences; being inducted into Phi Beta Kappa her junior year; chess and debate recognition at the national level; and being named a United States Presidential Scholar, the bio said.
Puri has served as president of Stanford’s chess organization, and graduate co-chair of Stanford Women in Computer Science, it said.
Vissapragada was awarded a Fellowship to support work towards a doctorate in planetary science at the California Institute of Technology.
“It's a true honor to be named a P.D. Soros fellow, and to join such an incredible community of New American scholars,” Vissapragada told India-West. “I'm beyond proud to represent my heritage while I participate in the grand endeavor of planetary science, and am enormously grateful for everyone who's helped me along this path.”
A native of Hyderabad, Vissapragada immigrated to the United States with his parents when he was 1. He grew up in tightly woven communities of Indian immigrants, mostly Telugu-speaking, in the suburbs of Detroit and Chicago, his bio said.
The frameworks of collaboration deﬁning these communities had a profound impact on Vissapragada’s approach to problem-solving, it added.
For Vissapragada, the bio added, encounters with NOVA and Bill Nye the Science Guy were what initially inspired a deep appreciation for the cosmos, which only grew in his high school math and science classes.
This appreciation led him to study astrophysics and computer science at Columbia University, and coursework on stars and planets set the stage for his beginnings in research, the bio added.
Enamored of the interdisciplinary and collaborative nature of the ﬁeld, Vissapragada began working on the chemical environments in which planets and their host stars are born.
His research earned him a Barry Goldwater Scholarship and a USRA James B. Willett Educational Memorial Scholarship, and eventually took him overseas to Leiden Observatory in the Netherlands, where he set the foundations for his bachelor’s thesis on complex chemistry in pre-planetary systems, according to the bio.
Vissapragada is continuing his research into planetary and pre-planetary systems at Caltech. His work covers a broad range of (exo)planetary science, from searching for new molecules in Venus’s atmosphere to measuring the densities of super-Earths outside the Solar System to probing atmospheric escape from highly irradiated exoplanets, the bio said.
He hopes to one day investigate the natures and histories of these alien worlds further as both a researcher and teacher at the university level, it said.
Each year, the Soros fellowship program supports 30 outstanding graduate school students who are all immigrants or children of immigrants. This year the 30 Fellows were selected from 1,767 applicants. This year's class also has the greatest number of women in the fellowship's 20-year history.
Among the notable alumni of the Fellowship include former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Sachin Jain, Amit Bouri, Chitra Akileswaran, Vivek Ramaswamy, Jasmeet Ahuja, Chitra Aiyar, Meera Deo, Snehal Desai, Rollie Lal, Samir Mayekar, Gautam Mukunda, Sunita Puri, Dave Chokshi, Anika Singh Lemar and Previn Warren, among others.
The fellowship program also released new eligibility requirements that broaden their definition of “New American” to be inclusive of all immigrants, regardless of their immigration status, who have graduated from both high school and college in the U.S.
In addition, individuals who have received refugee and asylum status will no longer have to wait to receive their green cards to apply.
