Indian American scientists Ryan Shenvi, Neil Garg, Aditya Akella, Prashant Jain and Subhash Khot were among the 31 individuals named as finalists for the 2020 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists.
The award is among the world’s largest unrestricted prize for early-career scientists.
Chosen from 305 nominations from 161 academic and research centers across 41 U.S. states, these esteemed scientists and engineers will compete to be one of three Blavatnik National Awards Laureates, one in each of the Award categories: Chemistry, Physical Sciences and Engineering, and Life Sciences, according to a news release.
Each Laureate will win $250,000. The three 2020 Blavatnik National Awards Laureates will be announced on July 22.
Nature gives us many molecules with medicinal promise or interesting and useful structures—but often not in quantities useful for treatments or scientific study. Enter the field of natural product synthesis.
As a leader in this field, Shenvi, of the Scripps Research Institute, is recreating, altering, and improving these challenging molecules by developing new chemical reactions and novel catalysts to drive complex synthesis.
His fundamental insights into the relationship between a molecule’s structure and its functional properties has led to new potential therapies for diseases from chronic pain to malaria, the release said.
Garg, of UCLA, is an organic chemist and a world leader in the synthesis of complex molecules. Garg has made significant contributions to the field of catalysis by developing new chemical reactions that allow chemists to break bonds that were once considered unbreakable, the release said.
Some of his most innovative work includes the development of reactions involving cyclic alkynes—a chemical species traditionally considered too reactive to be useful.
Garg’s methods are employed widely in the pharmaceutical industry in the synthesis of new medicines. In addition, Garg is an award-winning chemistry educator excelling in both classroom teaching and the creation of innovative online educational resources that are used all over the world, it said.
Drawing inspiration from photosynthesis, physical chemist Jain, of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is revolutionizing our ability to control and harvest energy from light.
Jain uses metal nanoparticles to trap light in the form of plasmon resonances, which are collective oscillations of electrons in the metal.
This confined light can be used to catalyze or drive chemical reactions that are not otherwise possible in the presence of the catalyst alone. As an example, Jain has used light to convert unreactive species like carbon dioxide into valuable chemicals that can be used as fuels or chemical feedstocks.
Such light-driven chemical manufacturing may prove to be crucial for developing and scaling-up renewable methods of industrial production, his bio said.
Akella is of the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Impressive, modern-day computer technologies—such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce—rely on the capacity of datacenters to process huge amounts of information. Akella develops technologies that dramatically improve the speed and efficiency of datacenters, while also enhancing the performance and reliability of typically bug-prone datacenter networks.
By addressing fundamental challenges in datacenter networks and analytics, Akella’s research will continue to have a deep impact on health care, particle physics, climate modeling, national security, and other fields, his bio notes.
Khot, of New York University, is a theoretical computer scientist working to understand the full power of computation, and its limits.
Khot’s research on the “Unique Games Conjecture” addresses deep questions in computer science and bridges the wide gap between development of efficient algorithms and the inherent complexity of computational problems.
Originally founded by the Blavatnik Family Foundation in 2013 and independently administered by the New York Academy of Sciences to elevate the work and research of early-career scientists, the awards recognize the past accomplishments and future promise of the most talented faculty-rank scientists and engineers aged 42 years and younger at America’s top academic and research institutions.
“The world has never needed scientists more than right now,” said Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of Access Industries, head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation and member of the President’s Council of the New York Academy of Sciences.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual awards ceremony and gala dinner in honor of the 2020 Blavatnik National Awards Laureates and finalists typically held each year in September will be postponed to 2021.
