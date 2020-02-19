The Winston Churchill Foundation of the United States recently announced its latest cohort of 16 Churchill Scholars, including one Kanders Churchill Scholarship in Science Policy, for the 2020-21 academic year, which included a quintet of Indian American students.
Among the group of scholarship recipients includes Vinay Ayyappan of Johns Hopkins University; Srinivas Mandyam of the University of Pennsylvania; Mehtaab Sawhney of MIT; Azim Dharani of Duke University; and Tanay Wakhare of the University of Maryland.
Ayyappan, who received a Goldwater Scholarship in 2019 and is a two-time recipient of the Astronaut Scholarship, plans to build upon his work at Hopkins, researching imaging techniques to create more accurate models of cancer progression while pursuing a Master of Philosophy degree in medical science, a Johns Hopkins release said.
Working in the lab of Cambridge radiologist Ferdia Gallagher, Ayyappan will perform human trials of hyperpolarized magnetic resonance imaging—a cancer imaging technique developed by Gallagher that is 10,000 times as sensitive as traditional imaging methods, the release said.
"This has been something I've been researching since my freshman year, and the entire field has been pretty much developed by just a few researchers at Cambridge," Ayyappan said in a statement. "It's a great opportunity to push this technology into the clinic as opposed to just being used for pure research."
Ayyappan hopes to use the experience gained during his year at Cambridge to build toward his goal of becoming a physician-engineer at a research hospital, the university said.
Mandyam will graduate from Penn in May with a bachelor’s degree in physics, mathematics, and biophysics, along with a master’s in physics from the School of Arts and Sciences. At Cambridge, he plans to pursue an M.Phil. in physics degree. Upon returning to the U.S., he says he hopes to pursue a Ph.D. in physics with the goal of becoming a professor of physics at a research university, according to a Penn report.
A Penn Vagelos Molecular Life Sciences Scholar, Mandyam’s current research is supported by the Vagelos Challenge Award. As a junior, Mandyam was named a Goldwater Scholar and elected to Phi Beta Kappa, the university said.
Mandyam volunteered teaching a weekly science class at the Science Leadership Academy, a Philadelphia public high school.
He also created a weekly rhetoric elective class, The Art of Public Speaking, for the school that is part of a Penn community service course. In addition, he created and taught a weekly elective class at a Philadelphia public middle school on effective public speaking and persuasion skills. He is supported by a College Alumni Society research grant to study public speaking anxiety remediation in young students and has received NASA’s Pennsylvania Space Grant Consortium scholarship in recognition of his outreach, his bio notes.
At Penn, he is a peer advisor in the Vagelos MLS program, a math and physics tutor, and a public speaking coach for the biochemistry senior thesis class. He has been a teaching assistant for five courses, including a Ph.D.-level biophysics class. He also is an editor and staff writer for Under the Button, the satire division of The Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper, it said.
Sawhney, a senior from Commack, New York, will pursue a year of graduate studies at Cambridge University in the U.K. Sawhney will graduate this February with a BS in mathematics and a minor in computer science. At Cambridge, he will undertake Part III of the Mathematics Tripos master’s degree before returning to the U.S. to enroll in a mathematics PhD program, according to an MIT report.
He aspires to become a professor of mathematics specializing in combinatorics, the report notes.
Sawhney completed his first year of undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania and then transferred to MIT. At MIT, he has contributed to more than a dozen published or submitted academic papers, a rare feat for an undergraduate student, it said.
Sawhney began his impressive rise in mathematics in high school, where he was a participant in the United States Mathematical Olympiad, according to MIT.
He found the activity of solving problems fascinating. In high school, he got his first real taste of research through the MIT Primes-USA Program, which pairs high school students with graduate students to solve problems collectively but remotely. At MIT he first encountered combinatorics, an area of mathematics that focuses on counting, it said.
Dharani, a senior Angier B. Duke scholar from Lewisville, Texas, is completing a major in chemistry and minors in computational biology and classical archaeology.
Dharani plans to pursue a master’s degree in chemistry at Cambridge, while working with professor Erwin Reisner, a pioneer in the field of semi-artificial photosynthesis. During his fellowship, Dharani aims to combine his interests in computational chemistry and biophysics to develop efficient metal-based solar fuels, a Duke report said.
Before he departs Duke for Cambridge, Dharani plans to complete an independent senior honors thesis simulating the activity of disordered proteins involved with cancer signaling for improved anti-cancer drug design, the report said.
Dharani is a Goldwater Scholar and a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and has received the American Association for Cancer Research Undergraduate Fellowship. He is a teaching assistant for introductory chemistry and serves as the co-president for the Undergraduate Research Society, for which he develops programs to help underclassmen get involved with research, according to the university report.
After his study in the U.K., Dharani will return to the United States to pursue a Ph.D. in chemistry. Dharani’s ultimate goal is to lead a research team devoted to addressing impactful and challenging scientific problems and teaching undergraduates at a top research university, it said.
Wakhare, a member of the University Honors program in the Honors College and a Banneker/Key Scholar, will pursue a Master of Philosophy degree in advanced computer science through the award.
The Churchill Scholarship will allow Wakhare, a 2018 Goldwater Scholar, to join the Artificial Intelligence Group in the Computer Laboratory at Cambridge, where Wakhare will work in the field of graph algorithms, a university report said.
“I think that a lot of fundamental AI breakthroughs have occurred within the last decade, and that it has the potential to really change society,” Wakhare said in the report. “It’s a place where my mathematical research background can be put to good use.”
Wakhare has published 12 research papers, submitted eight papers for publication and is preparing two additional papers for publication.
He has also taught multiple Student Initiated Courses, a program that allows UMD students to design and teach for-credit courses with a faculty member’s guidance. In Fall 2017, he began teaching the Department of Mathematics’ first STIC, the “Mathematics of Ramanujan,” about the Indian pioneer in number theory, the report added.
While the topic may sound complex to a non-math major, Wakhare developed the course to make it more approachable to peers from all majors. He went on to teach other STICs such as “Proofs from the Book” and “The Mathematics of Erdos,” both on the study of counting, it said.
After his time at Cambridge comes to an end, Wakhare plans to earn his Ph.D. and pursue a research career, according to the report.
The Churchill Scholarship and Kanders Churchill Scholarship are for one year of Master’s study at Churchill College in the University of Cambridge. The awards cover full tuition, a stipend, travel costs, and the chance to apply for a $2,000 special research grant.
The Churchill Scholarship dates to 1963. Churchill College was established in 1960 as a predominantly science and technology college and the National and Commonwealth memorial to Sir Winston Churchill.
The Churchill Scholarship fulfils Sir Winston’s wish that there always be American students of the highest caliber at the College that bears his name, according to a news release.
The 15 Churchill Scholarships in mathematics, science, and engineering were chosen from 127 nominations from 82 Participating Institutions.
