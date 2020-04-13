Five outstanding Indian Americans were named recipients of the prestigious 2020 Guggenheim Fellowships April 8. Selected among the diverse group of 175 writers, scholars, artists, and scientists by the Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation were: architect Dilip da Cunha, poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil, mathematician Kavita Ramanan, earth scientist Mukul Sharma, and mechanical engineer Pradeep Sharma. Pakistani American artist Osman Khan was also named.
The Guggenheim 2020 Fellows are drawn from 53 scholarly disciplines and artistic fields, 78 different academic institutions, 31 states and the District of Columbia, and 2 Canadian provinces, according to a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation press release.
Dilip da Cunha was named a Guggenheim Fellow in the field of Architecture, Planning and Design. He is an architect and planner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as Bangalore; adjunct professor of Architecture, Columbia University; and lecturer in Urban Planning and Design at Harvard University.
Da Cunha is author with Anuradha Mathur of Mississippi Floods: Designing a Shifting Landscape (2001); Deccan Traverses: The Making of Bangalore's Terrain (2006); Soak: Mumbai in an Estuary (2009); and Design in the Terrain of Water (2014). His most recent book, The Invention of Rivers: Alexander’s Eye and Ganga’s Descent, is forthcoming from University of Pennsylvania Press, October 2018.
In 2017, Mathur and da Cunha launched Ocean of Wetness, a design platform that seeks to situate the past, present, and future of habitation in a ubiquitous wetness rather than on a land-water surface. They are currently working on a multimedia exhibition titled The Ocean of Rain.
Da Cunha has a masters from MIT and a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley.
Aimee Nezhukumatathil was selected in the field of Poetry. She is a poet in Oxford, Mississippi; and professor of English, University of Mississippi. Born in Chicago to a Filipina mother and South Indian father, she earned her BA and MFA from Ohio State University and was a Diane Middlebrook Poetry Fellow at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She is the author of Miracle Fruit (2003), winner of the ForeWord Magazine Poetry Book of the Year and the Global Filipino Literary Award; At the Drive-In Volcano (2007), winner of the Balcones Prize; Lucky Fish (2011); and Oceanic (2018). A book of illustrated nature essays, World of Wonder, is forthcoming from Milkweed.
In the field of Applied Mathematics, Kavita Ramanan received a Guggenheim Fellowship. She is the Roland George Dwight Richardson University Professor and Professor of Applied Mathematics, Division of Applied Mathematics, Brown University with her specialty: High-dimensional Interacting Random Processes.
Ramanan, who has a Ph.D. from Brown University, works on probability theory, stochastic processes and their applications. Her focus has been to develop basic mathematical tools for the study of stochastic processes that arise in applications, especially those modeling stochastic networks. In recognition of her fundamental work on reflected processes and large deviations, she was awarded the Erlang prize in 2006 for "outstanding contributions to applied probability" by the INFORMS Applied Probability Society. She was also granted several patents for applied work that she carried out while at Bell Laboratories.
Mukul Sharma was named a Guggenheim Fellow in the field of Earth Science. He is a professor of Earth Science, Dartmouth College: Utilizing Clay Minerals to Remove Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide.
Sharma studies geological processes utilizing isotopic effects as tracers. Most recently he has become interested in water-rock interaction during hydraulic fracturing (fracking). His team is also looking at diagenesis of Marcellus Shale as well as what to do with the wastewater that results from fracking.
He has an M.S. from the University of Rochester, M.Sc. from the Indian Institute of Technology, and a B.Sc. from the University of Delhi.
In the field of Engineering, Pradeep Sharma was selected for this year’s Guggenheim Fellowship. He is M.D. Anderson Professor and Chair, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Houston (“Why Do Some People Hear Music Better Than Others—An Engineering and Physics Perspective.”
Sharma, who has a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, is interested in theoretical and computational materials science, physics of nanostructures and nanomaterials, atomistic simulations, flexoelectricity, nanoscale piezoelectricity, electromechanical behavior of biological membranes, size-dependent elasticity, micromechanics of defects and inclusions, homogenization, coupling between quantum and solid mechanics, high temperature mechanical behavior of materials, and energy storage.
Osman Khan, from Detroit, Michigan, is an associate professor, Stamps School of Art and Design, University of Michigan. He was named in the field of Fine Arts.
Appointed on the basis of prior achievement and exceptional promise, the successful candidates were chosen through a rigorous peer-review process from almost 3,000 applicants in the Foundation’s 96th competition. Since its establishment in 1925, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation has granted more than $375 million in Fellowships to over 18,000 individuals, among whom are scores of Nobel laureates, Fields Medalists, poets laureate, members of the national academies, winners of the Pulitzer Prize, Turing Award, Bancroft Prize, National Book Award, and many other internationally recognized honors.
Created by Senator Simon and Olga Guggenheim in memory of their son, the Guggenheim Fellowship program is a significant source of support for artists, scholars in the humanities and social sciences, and scientific researchers. In addition to the generous support of Senator Simon and Mrs. Olga Guggenheim, new and continuing donations from friends, Trustees, former Fellows, and other foundations have ensured that the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation will maintain its historic mission, noted the release.
