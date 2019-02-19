Five Indian American engineers were among the 86 new members elected Feb. 7 by the National Academy of Engineering Feb. 7 and 18 foreign members.
Election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to "engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature" and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education," the academy said in its release.
Among the newly elected members were Krishan K. Ahuja, a regents professor at Georgia Tech’s Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering. Ahuja was elected for the development of quieter aero systems and contributions to aeroacoustics research, literature and education.
Ahuja has over 35 years of research and development experience in aircraft noise research, acoustics facilities design, flow control, state-of-the-art instrumentation, and advanced signal processing.
During his employment of 13 years at Lockheed Georgia Company in various capacities, including the head of the Aeroacoustics Research and acting manager of the Advanced Flight Sciences Department, he was the principal investigator and/or the program manager on several successfully completed projects funded by Lockheed, the U. S. Air Force and NASA.
He joined the faculty of Georgia Institute of Technology as a senior faculty research leader in March 1989. He recently served in the capacity of the director of Georgia Tech Ireland.
Ahuja is a former associate editor of the AIAA Journal and also a former chairman of the AIAA Aeroacoustics Technical Committee. He has authored or co-authored over 180 technical articles or reports on a range of topics including acoustic shielding, fan noise, active flow control, flow/acoustic interactions, jet noise, cavity noise, automobile noise, sonic boom research, psychoacoustics, high-temperature fiber optics strain gauges, acoustic transducers, active noise control, tilt rotor noise, source separation, acoustic fatigue, duct acoustics, computational aeroacoustics, innovative flow visualization techniques, tornado signatures, rapid charging of batteries and others. The international media, including CNN and Beyond 2000, has covered his work.
Also elected was Washington University at St. Louis Stanley and Lucy Lopata Professor and Chair in the energy, environmental and chemical engineering department Pratim Biswas. Biswas was chosen for advancing the science of aerosol dynamics and particle removal technologies.
Biswas, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, UCLA and Caltech, also serves as an assistant vice chancellor of international programs. He has more than 350 refereed journal publications, has presented several invited presentations nationally and internationally, holds eight patents and has spun off two start-up companies based on his inventions. He has advised and graduated approximately 50 doctoral students, all of who are accomplished with successful careers in academia, government and industry.
He has won several teaching and research awards including the 2015 Cecil Award given for exemplary accomplishments in environmental engineering by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers; the 2013 David Sinclair Award given for outstanding contributions by an established scientist by the American Association for Aerosol Research; and the Distinguished Faculty Award by Washington University in 2012, among many others.
Biswas is also the director of the McDonnell Academy Global Energy & Environment Partnership, a 33 University International Consortium; and a member of the Steering Committee for I-CARES (International Center for Advanced Renewable Energy & Sustainability).
Anil Kumar, an associate fellow of specialty coatings and materials at PPG in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, was also elected as a 2019 member. He was chosen for contributions in photochromism and variable polarization and leadership in commercialization. More information about Kumar was not immediately available.
Milpitas, Calif.-based OmniTier Inc.’s chairman and chief executive Hemant K. Thapar was also elected as a member. Thapar was elected by NAE for contributions to theory and practice of coding and signal processing for high-density magnetic recording.
Thapar has been with OmniTier Inc. since February 2015. Prior to leading that company, he was a visiting research scientist at U.C. San Diego. Thapar also led SK Hynix Memory Solutions Inc., serving as its CEO from August 2012 through June 2013.
The Indian American co-founded Link A Media Devices in March 2004, where he served as its CEO until SK Hynix acquired the company in 2012.
Earlier in his career, Thapar was a member of the technical staff at Bell Labs, a senior engineer at IBM, co-founder and CEO at DataPath Systems and senior vice president at LSI Logic, which acquired DataPath in July 2000.
A Santa Clara University (bachelor’s) and Purdue University (doctorate) graduate, Thapar also served as an adjunct faculty member at Santa Clara from 1984 through 2004.
P.P. Vaidyanathan, Kiyo and Eiko Tomiyasu professor of electrical engineering at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, was elected a new NAE member for contributions to digital filter bank theory and design.
Vaidyanathan has been with Caltech since 1983, and has authored over 500 peer reviewed papers. He received the NSF Presidential Young Investigator award in 1986, and was a recipient of the award for Excellence in Eeaching at the California Institute of Technology multiple times. He is a Fellow of the IEEE (1991), and has given several plenary talks at IEEE and other conferences.
He is a recipient of the F. E. Terman Award of the American Society for Engineering Education, and has served as a distinguished lecturer for the IEEE Signal Processing Society. He is also a recipient of the IEEE CAS Society Golden Jubilee Medal, the IEEE Signal Processing Society's Technical Achievement Award (2002), the IEEE Signal Processing Society's Education Award (2012), the IEEE Signal Processing Society's "Society Award" (2016), and over 12 best paper awards.
He received the IEEE Gustav Robert Kirchhoff Award (a Technical Field Award) in 2016 for "fundamental contributions to digital signal processing."
Considered to be one of the pioneering contributors to multirate signal processing research, Vaidyanathan has heavily influenced the research directions in filter banks and multirate systems.
He is most well-known for developing the general theory of filter banks with perfect reconstruction, as well as orthonormal filter banks, which have impacted digital communications, audio, and image coders.
One of his earliest contributions was in the area of low-sensitivity digital filter structures. He showed how such structures can be designed directly in discrete time, without the need for transforming electrical circuits into the digital domain. His recent work on Ramanujan-sums, and his introduction of Ramanujan subspaces have resulted in new representations and efficient algorithms for signals with hidden patterns such as periodicities.
Vaidyanathan received his B.Sc. degree in physics and B.Tech. and M.Tech. degrees in radiophysics and electronics, all from the University of Calcutta, and a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1982.
Among the foreign members elected was Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Bangalore-based Biocon Limited. The Biocon chairperson and managing director was elected for development of affordable biopharmaceuticals and the biotechnology industry in India.
Additionally, Mylavarapu Ramamoorty, the former chancellor of K L University, Vijayawada, Nacharam, Hyderabad, India, was chosen for technical leadership of power engineering research, development, education, and establishing national laboratories in India.
Individuals in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the NAE's annual meeting in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 6.
The 2019 cohort brings the total U.S. membership to 2,297 and the number of foreign members to 272.
