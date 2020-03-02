The American Urological Association and the Urology Care Foundation — the official foundation of the AUA — Feb. 11 recognized 21 researchers as recipients of the 2020 Urology Care Foundation Research Scholar Awards, including five Indian Americans.
Among the recipients were Himanshu Arora, Anirban Kundu, Hatim Thaker, Diya Binoy Joseph and Jagpreet Singh Nanda.
"For 45 years, the Urology Care Foundation Research Scholar Awards have enabled and encouraged bright, young physician-scientists and researchers to dedicate their careers to improving patients' lives through better understanding of the development and management of urologic diseases and conditions," Dr. Harris M. Nagler, Urology Care Foundation president, said in a statement.
"These researchers and their work can significantly influence the practice of urology and the lives of those affected by urologic diseases and conditions," Nagler added.
Arora and Kundu were both recipients of the AUA Southeastern Section Award, receiving two-year research awards for studies focused on castration-resistant prostate cancer and kidney cancer, respectively.
Arora will be mentored by Dr. Joshua Hare, Dr. Dipen Parekh and Bonnie B. Blomberg at the University of Miami; Kundu will be mentored by Dr. Sunil Sudarshan and Pran Datta at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Thaker is the recipient of the Dornier MedTech Award and will receive this award for a one-year study on improving treatment for overactive bladder issues at Boston Children's Hospital under the mentorship of Min Dong, Rosalyn Adam and Dr. Carlos Estrada.
Joseph will receive the Indian American Urological Association Sakti Das, MD Award for a two-year study on benign prostatic hyperplasia at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center under the mentorship of Douglas Strand, Dr. Linda Baker and Dr. Claus Roehrborn.
Nanda receives a two-year research study by way of the Indian American Urological Association Anupam Ted Kedia Award. Nanda’s study is on castration-resistant prostate cancer at Case Western Reserve University under the mentorship of Magdalena Grabowska, Scott Dehm and Dr. Lee Ponsky.
"We are delighted to be able to support, with the Urology Care Foundation, such a strong new group of young urology investigators dedicating their time and talents to tackling some of today's most important challenges facing patients with urologic diseases and conditions," said Dr. Aria F. Olumi, chair of the AUA's Research Council in a statement. "We will be looking for great things to come from the results of their work, which will advance the Foundation's mission to improve patients' lives through education and research."
The awards provide $40,000 per year for one- or two-year mentored research training for clinical and postdoctoral fellows or early-career faculty, and are critically important in developing future research leaders and improving patients' lives through better understanding of the development and management of urologic diseases and conditions, a news release said.
