Florida Gov. Rick Scott recently announced a dozen appointments and re-appointments to various Early Learning Coalitions throughout the state, with Indian American entrepreneur Aakash Patel among those named.
Patel, 34, of Tampa, was reappointed to the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough. The Indian American is the founder and president of Elevate, Inc.
Patel founded the fast-growing Elevate, Inc., a Florida-based strategic business consulting firm providing public relations, community relations, targeted networking and social media, in 2012, and he has quickly become well reputed for making connections and achieving client results.
He was recently a candidate for a County Commission seat in Hillsborough, losing in the Republican primary Aug. 28 (see India-West article here).
A master networker and community leader, prior to Elevate, Inc.’s launch, Patel served as an editorial assistant at the Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau, public relations coordinator for the Westin Tampa Bay hotel and Aqua restaurant, and was the founding business development director for chamber.com, his bio said on www.elevate-inc.com.
Under Gov. Scott’s appointment, Patel serves as the chairman of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.
Similarly, Scott selected Patel as a gubernatorial appointment to Florida’s Early Learning Advisory Council. He is leading the search for a CEO for ELCHC, a role that manages budget of over $75 million, his bio added.
To increase awareness and action, Patel often volunteers for TV interviews and writes opinion editorials on behalf of the coalition, it said.
A driven life-long learner, Patel is a graduate of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Tampa, FBI Citizen’s Academy, Tampa Police Citizen’s Academy, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn’s Mayor’s Neighborhood University, Tampa Bay Public Leadership Institute, Society of International Business Fellows Leadership Academy, Leadership Tampa Bay (Executive Committee since 2014), Tampa Connection, College Leadership Florida and Leadership St. Pete, his profile added.
Patel was named a Florida State University Alumni Association “Thirty Under 30” in 2013. Additionally, he was cited as one of Tampa Bay’s Up & Comers by the Tampa Bay Business Journal in 2008, and was featured as a “Rising Star” by the Tampa Bay Times.
He also was designated in The Tampa Tribune as one of “Tampa’s Networking Heavyweights,” in the Tampa Bay Business Journal as “Tampa’s Master Networker,” and in Tampa Bay Metro as the “Face of Connectivity.”
Most recently, he was recognized as a 2018 Top 10 Under 40 in South Tampa Magazine, his bio added.
A community advocate, Patel has several roles, including vice president of the Indo-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, advisory board member of the Gasparilla Film Festival, chair elect of the Centre Club Tampa Board of Governors, and a board of directors member of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce.
Patel, who earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, will serve a term that runs through April 30, 2021.
