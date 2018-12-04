Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis Nov. 28 announced his Transition Advisory Committee on the Economy with three Indian Americans business leaders named among the 45 members.
The list includes Kumar Allady, the founder and chief executive at Radise International; Danny Gaekwad, the founder and CEO of NDS USA and founder of Danny G Hospitality Management; and Ananth Prasad, president-designate of the Florida Transportation Builders Association, as well as the former secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation.
Other members of the transition committee include former House Speaker Allan Bense, JAX Chamber president Daniel Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers COO Brian Ford, JAXPORT CEO Eric Green, and Gulf Power executive and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Keith Hoskins, among others.
