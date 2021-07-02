Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis June 18 nominated Indian American Aakash Patel to the Hillsborough Community College District Board of Trustees.
The seat is subject to Florida Senate confirmation.
“I am honored to receive Governor DeSantis’ nomination,” Patel said in a statement. “The future of community colleges is full of potential, but we must think outside the box to prepare students for high-paying careers to help eliminate student debt and fuel Tampa Bay’s growing economy. By serving as chair of the Hillsborough County Early Learning Coalition for the past seven years, I’ve seen firsthand how technology and innovative thinking enhances learning opportunities.”
Patel, who previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Hillsborough County Commission in 2018 as a Republican, is the founder and president of Elevate Inc., a business development consulting firm.
He previously served as director of business development for Chamber.com, the former website for the Chamber of Commerce Association.
Patel co-chairs the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County and is a member of the Tampa Bay Chamber Board of Directors. He also served on the Super Bowl LV Host Committee.
Patel was just 27 years old when he founded Elevate in 2012. His company provides strategic business and target networking consulting to help entrepreneurs learn, connect and grow in the community.
Elevate has coached hundreds of companies in the Tampa Bay area.
As the son of parents who emigrated from India and Uganda, Patel graduated from Florida State University with degrees in both English literature and political science and returned to Tampa upon graduation in 2006.
While he's focused on business and worked for top brands, like Westin hotels, public service has always been a passion of his, a bio said.
In 2014, Gov. Rick Scott appointed Patel to serve as chairman of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.
He was subsequently reappointed in 2018 for a term ending in 2021. In 2015, Patel was installed as an honorary commander to the 6th Air Mobility Wing director of staff for a two-year appointment, something Patel took seriously, as his appreciation and respect for those who bravely serve our country.
