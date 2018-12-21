A high school created thanks to the generosity of Tampa, Fla.-based philanthropist and serial entrepreneur Dr. Kiran C. Patel has broken ground.
The Temple Terrace-based Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School for Innovation and Leadership broke ground Dec. 13, the Tampa Business Journal reported.
The construction is said to be on pace for the school to open in August 2019, just in time for the next academic year, according to the report.
"So far I've been told that [the high school] will be done," Patel said in the report. "So I'm optimistic we'll make it happen.”
The two-story, 57,228-square-foot facility broke ground on the east side of Interstate 75 south of Fowler Avenue. The expected $20 million cost is a small price for Patel, who said he wants to bring high quality options to the area that otherwise have none, the publication said.
"With the middle and high school, many times people have no choices in their neighborhood," Patel said. "This will be a good option for those students."
And he said his method of investing in public schools is the most efficient way to get the job done, the report added.
"With the private sector we have a better management on many scales, simply because they are only focused on a very small area," Patel added in the report. "When someone is focused on a small area they can put in a good effort and make it a better success."
The high school is not the only educational building being constructed, thanks to Patel. In addition, the Indian American physican is also involved with the Nova Southeastern University’s new Clearwater campus, which is expected to take 18 months.
