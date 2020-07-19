Indian American philanthropists Akash Patel and Navneet Kaur have pledged to supports families and daily wage earners from Gujarat and Haryana who are affected with the ongoing pandemic COVID-19, according to a Business Wire India report from Ahmedabad, India.
Patel, a successful entrepreneur who hails from a small village Manund in Gujarat, settled in Florida with his wife Navneet Kaur, who hails from Ambala, Haryana.
Patel announced his intention to help the underprivileged families from his hometown in Gujarat and Kaur extended the support in her hometown Ambala. To make sure the help reaches out to the vulnerable families, the couple associated with the several local NGOs to provide dry rations in the current times arising out of COVID-19.
"We observed that the daily wage earners have taken the hardest hit during this lockdown and have been struggling to get a proper meal on their table,” said Patel. “There are many of them who are not even able to cope up with acquiring daily essentials. This donation drive was safely conducted with the guidance of local police authorities, we would like to thank them for their support, and convey our heartfelt gratitude as they work tirelessly day in and day out for months and months now for our safety.”
Kaur added: “It’s is the 4th month of the lockdown and several families are struggling to pay their rent, buy daily essentials, to feed their children. We request as many people to lookout for such people around them. I also would like to thank Gujarat Police and Ambala police for helping us out to conduct this drive smoothly.”
With the closure of all commercial activities and movement restriction due to lockdown, the lives of underprivileged families especially those of daily wage earners have been severely affected due to loss of livelihood. The couple have also pledged to donate groceries, daily essentials, sanitary pads, sanitizers and masks to all those people who are unable to afford the essential items, noted the release.
