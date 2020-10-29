Florida is the state to watch on election night Nov. 3, concurred a group of South Asian American political leaders from both parties.
“If we win Florida on election night, we know we’re headed for a victory. If Texas happens, we’re looking at a landslide historic win,” Dilawar Syed, co-chair of the AAPI Victory Fund, told India-West.
If Democrats win the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, “it’s over for Trump. This is the only path to victory he has,” said Syed, who serves on Biden’s Advisory Council for Small and Minority Businesses. “This is a historic election for people of color. We have to win big; we have to have a decisive victory,” he said.
Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily, founder of Healthy Elections, said at an Ethnic Media Services briefing Oct. 27 morning that a decisive victory for either candidate would be unlikely on election night. He cautioned media organizations against calling races too early, based on turnout from a small number of precincts.
Syed, a Pakistani American entrepreneur who formerly served on President Barack Obama’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders, said voter turnout is a challenge across the nation this year, amid the COVID pandemic.
In an unprecedented event, more than 66 million people have already voted as of Oct. 27, using mail-in ballots, which most states will count on election day.
Indian American Rina Shah, who serves on the leadership team of the Lincoln Project, a group of Republican political operatives aiming to get Democratic presidential candidate Biden and his Indian American running mate Kamala Harris into the White House, concurred with Syed. “What’s different this time is that Biden is holding a narrow lead over Trump in Florida, and Arizona. Trump carried these states in 2016.”
“If Florida and Michigan go to Biden, he’s got the presidency,” Shah, founder of Republican Women for Trump, told India-West.
A poll released Oct. 27 by Florida Atlantic University showed Biden with a 2 percentage point lead over Trump. A Reuter/Ipsos poll released the same day showed Biden with a 9 percentage point lead over Trump. The president had claimed the state in 2016 with the narrowest of margins against the Democratic candidate, with just over 10,000 votes, and garnered its 13 electoral college votes.
An OH Predictive Insights poll released Oct. 27 showed Biden with a 3 point lead over Trump in Arizona. Trump won the state in 2016, with a 4 point lead over Clinton, and received its 11 electoral college votes.
“This election needs to be a blow-out victory for Biden. If it’s not a definitive win, we run the risk of the president declaring victory which is so dangerous. It will turn into chaos,” said Shah.
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was hastily confirmed by the Senate Oct. 26 evening, and sworn in two hours later by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Some Democratic critics have said that Barrett’s nomination was rushed through, in case the Supreme Court is called upon to be the final arbiter of the 2020 presidential election.
Shah said this was a very remote possibility, noting that only three out of 57 presidential races have been contested in court.
Rajiv Bhatija, co-founder of They See Blue, an organization formed in 2018 to support Democratic candidates, told India-West it remains to be seen whether reliably Republican Texas will vote blue in the presidential election. “It didn’t happen in 2016, it didn’t happen in 2018. We keep hoping Texas will turn blue, but they’re always one step away from that,” he said.
Georgia could also potentially flip blue, said Bhatija, noting that former congresswoman Stacy Abrams — who ran for the state’s gubernatorial seat in 2018 and lost to Brian Kemp by the slimmest of margins — managed to draw out a lot of new Democrats. Bhatija, like Persily, said that an election night victory is unlikely.
In down-ballot races, They See Blue is supporting Indian American Sara Gideon, who is eking out a narrow lead against longtime Republican Maine Senator Susan Collins. “Senator Collins is being held accountable for the positions she has taken supporting Trump,” he said. Most citizens of Maine are not registered with either party and characterize themselves as independents.
The organization has also held fundraisers for Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and the husband of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who is challenging Arizona Republican Senator Martha McSally. Bhatija also noted the South Carolina Senate race, in which Jaime Harrison is running neck in neck with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who serves as chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ajay Myers, a They See Blue supporter, gathered together a group of high schoolers, who wrote out 20,000 individualized postcards for Harrison’s campaign.
“This election, I voted a straight Democratic ticket for the first time in my life. I believe that, down-ballot, all Republicans deserve to lose for continuing to stand by this wannabe dictator who unfortunately occupies our White House,” said Shah of the Lincoln Project. “Any elected official who puts an “R” next to their name while Trump is president is silently condoning Trump and the current form of the GOP’s hateful rhetoric and many racist policies,” she said.
Shah chastised North Virginia Indian American Republican congressional candidate Manga Anantatmula, who is attempting to unseat incumbent Gerry Connolly, for allegedly employing some of Trump’s hateful rhetoric, and for holding campaign rallies in which attendees stood shoulder to shoulder without wearing masks.
“People are sick of Republicans,” Shah proclaimed. “The blue wave may come from the bottom up,” she said.
San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, the Republican National Committeewoman from California and national co-chair of Indian Voices for Trump, told India-West Republicans in California are focusing on the seven Congressional seats lost to Democrats in 2018. She is tracking Young Kim, a Republican candidate for California’s 39th Congressional District; in 2018, Kim lost her seat to Democratic opponent Gil Cisneros.
Republican David Valadao, who is running against Democratic incumbent TJ Cox in California’s 21st district, is also trying to win back the seat he lost in 2018. Michelle Steel is challenging first-term Rep. Harly Rouda, a Democrat who managed to unseat 15-term Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher.
Democrat Josh Harder, who unseated Republican Jeff Denham in 2018 for California’s 10th Congressional District seat, faces off against Republican challenger Ted Howze.
Dhillon said she was also focusing on California’s ballot initiatives, and voted no on everything except Proposition 22, which would keep app-based drivers as independent contractors, overturning California’s AB 5, which reclassified them as employees. Uber, Lyft, Doordash, Postmates and Instacart have collectively poured in more than $190 million to get the initiative on the ballot and have it approved by voters.
