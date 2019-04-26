WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison April 25 for the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist in 2015.
This was the first time in 30 years that an on-duty police officer has been sentenced to prison for a shooting.
Judge Joseph Marx sentenced fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja, who is Pakistani American, in the killing of 31-year-old Corey Jones.
Raja was convicted last month of manslaughter and attempted murder in Jones’ death. Marx imposed a sentence of 25 years on each count, to be served concurrently.
The 41-year-old officer was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked van when he confronted Jones, a black drummer whose SUV had broken down as he returned from a late-night performance.
Prosecutors persuaded jurors that Raja never identified himself as a police officer and acted aggressively, causing Jones to pull his legal handgun thinking he was being robbed. The altercation was audio recorded by a tow-truck dispatcher Jones had been talking with.
Raja appeared in shackles and a dark blue jail jumpsuit. The courtroom was packed with supporters of both men and guarded by about 20 sheriff’s deputies.
The victim’s father, Clinton Jones Sr., asked the judge for a life sentence, saying that wasn’t out of hatred but because of the pain caused to Jones’ family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.