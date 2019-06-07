NEW YORK — In an on-going U.S. crackdown on Indian call center fraud targeting Americans, a U.S. federal judge has sentenced an Indian participant in the scam to seven and a half years in prison.
Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington, who sentenced Sharvil Patel, 23, May 30 in Tampa, Florida, also fined him $80,000.
He was the fourth Indian to be sentenced within two months in the scams where U.S.-based persons worked with operators in Indian call centers impersonating American tax officials.
Two other Indians belonging to Patel's ring were sentenced to prison in April: Nishitkumar Patel, 31, to eight years and nine months, and Hemalkumar Shah, 27, to eight and a half years.
Another Indian, Mehboob Mansurali Charania, was sentenced in Atlanta to 16 months in prison and ordered to pay back over $200,000 to his victims.
According to court documents, Sharvil Patel and his accomplices used India-based call centers to make calls to people in the U.S. pretending to be tax officials from the Internal Revenue Service and claiming that they owed taxes threatened the victims with arrest.
They ordered the victims to buy prepaid cash cards and sent people to collect the cards, deposit the payments into bank accounts they opened and turn over the money after deducting a commission, court papers said.
When they were charged last November, officials said that law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the home of Nishitkumar Patel and seized $50,000 in cash, hundreds of bank and wire transfer receipts, and 20 electronic devices.
Two non-Indians involved in their scam have also been given prison terms.
According to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration Russell George, more than 15,000 victims have suffered over $75 million in losses since October 2013 to telephone scammers impersonating tax officials.
India-linked fraudulent tax extortion through threatening phone calls are rampant.
In October 2016, five Indian companies and 56 people, most of them of Indian descent, were charged in a Texas federal court with involvement in a similar racket.
In October last year, 21 people — at least 20 of them of Indian origin — received sentences ranging between four years and 13 years, with orders of deportation for most of them and revocation of U.S. citizenship of one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.