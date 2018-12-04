MIAMI — A worldwide search is on to find blood donors with a rare genetic variation to help save a 2-year-old South Florida girl battling cancer.
Zainab Mughal has neuroblastoma and needs life-saving transfusions. But finding compatible donors is immensely challenging, because she’s missing a common antigen most people carry in their blood, called “Indian B.”
Florida-based OneBlood says the donors must have “A″ or “O″ type blood and be Pakistani, Indian or Iranian; and that even within these ethnic groups, fewer than 4 percent of people have the genetic variation.
Three donors have been found thus far, including a person in England, but Zainab will need more blood than they can provide.
OneBlood is offering to coordinate compatibility testing anywhere in the world.
For more information, visit www.oneblood.org/zainab.
