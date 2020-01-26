COSTA MESA, Calif. — Vaikunta Ekadasi was celebrated with much aplomb and the active participation of devotees at the Siva Kameswari temple on Jan. 6, according to a press release. Over 400 people paid their salutations to Lord Prasanna Venkateswara Swami and were overjoyed to experience Ananta Padmanabha Swami alankaara darsanam where the deities were adorned with 100,000 flowers.
