Following an 80-day hunger strike, two Sikh asylum seekers from India were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Otero County, New Mexico Processing Center. While in custody, the men were reportedly force-fed through nasal tubes, a practice that has recently been introduced to deter hunger strikes throughout the U.S. In a press statement, Kiran Kaur Gill, SALDEF’s Indian American executive director, stated: “The abuse sustained by these individuals was cruel and unusual punishment for individuals who wanted to become U.S. citizens. (representational image of video via the Otero County Sheriff’s Office)