Food Bank For New York City’s HungerMitao celebrated volunteers and mobilized the Indian American community last week during its “Evening of Gratitude and Awards.”
Community leaders and volunteers were joined by Consul General Randhir Jaiswal, Bollywood star Omi Vaidya and Virtual Arts for Humanity for a night of celebration and advocacy, a news release said.
The awardees were honored for their commitment and efforts through HungerMitao to end hunger in New York.
Aaliya Malhotra and Ria Laddha were celebrated as ‘Young Changemakers’ and Rakesh Bhargava for being a ‘True Ambassador’.
The HungerMitao Spirit of the Community Award across the Feeding America network went to Indiaspora, the release notes.
HungerMitao was created to mobilize New York’s Indian American community around its mission to end hunger, from raising awareness to providing meals for those in need.
Since its inception, HungerMitao has helped Food Bank distribute more than 4 million meals to New York’s low-income families, the release said.
“HungerMitao has brought the Indian American community together around this important issue and helped millions of New Yorkers put food on the table. As our city continues to struggle amidst COVID-19, our communities must unite to help those in need,” Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank for New York City, said in a statement.
Food Bank For New York City reports that the vast majority of soup kitchens and food pantries have been serving more New Yorkers during the COVID-19 pandemic than they were previously: many agencies have seen their number of visitors double.
Even before COVID-19, the demand for food was already high: nearly 1.1 million New Yorkers were already food insecure, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.