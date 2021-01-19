In recently announcing its 10th annual Forbes 30 Under 30 list, several Indian American and South Asian Americans were recognized in the Consumer Technology category.
Among those honored were Renjo Bijoy, Monish Sabnani, Prajit Gopal, Pranav Maddi, Sandeep Peddada, Sachin Monga, Kulvinder Lotay, Saniya Shah, Gaurav Aggarwal, Spandana Nakka and Adi Sundar.
Bijoy, 29, is the founder of Immersed, which partnered with Facebook to build virtual reality offices.
The company has raised $3.5 million in venture backing for the tool and is eyeing growth as remote teams become more common, the Forbes profile says.
Sabnani, 27, with Evan Moskal, co-founded Courant, which makes design-driven wireless chargers.
The New York-based company has been generating revenue since its inception and plans to expand into international markets this year. Courant is already working with brands like West Elm, Bloomingdales and SoHo House, the profile said.
Gopal, 27, Maddi and Peddada, both 26, as well as Benjamin Kornick, 26, co-founded Looped, a platform that hosts exclusive livestreams and video chats. Looped has hosted concerts and events with over 1,000 personalities, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meghan Trainor, Bad Bunny, Usher, Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, Diplo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Attendees pay for access, and Looped takes 15 percent off the top, with the rest going to the artists and performers, the profile says.
Monga, 29, is the co-founder of Cocoon, a private app for friend groups and families to connect, in 2018.
The Y Combinator alum and former Facebook employee raised $3.2 million from Lerer Hippeau and Norwest among others. Since Covid, the app was featured as App of the Day and on The Today Show, the profile notes.
Lotay and Shah, both 26, as well as Omer Winrauke, 25, co-founded Pilota, a software that uses AI to measure travel risk, like the odds of flight delays.
Since launching in 2019 the company has analyzed over 200,000 flights. Winrauke says Covid had leveled the playing field of aviation technology and created an opportunity, the profile said.
Aggarwal and Nakka, 29 and 28, respectively, founded Sleek. Nakka and Aggarwal like cutting the line. Their company Sleek sells AI software to restaurants, event venues, and other places with long lines to manage wait times. The app lets customers know the wait. Impatient folks can pay to jump in front, the profile said.
Sundar, 29, is the co-founder of Marble. Sundar, the CTO of Marble, was born in Chennai, India. In April 2020, he helped launch Marble, a digital insurance wallet for home and auto policies, powered by the industry's only rewards program. 2020 revenue is expected to be about $500,000, the profile notes.
This year’s Forbes honorees have collectively managed to raise over $1 billion in funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.