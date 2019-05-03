Forbes recently unveiled the 2019 cohort of its ‘30 Under 30’ list with dozens of Indian Americans making the cut in various categories, named as “the brashest entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada.”
“From creating milk without cows to trucks without drivers, these innovators are shaking up some of the world’s stodgiest industries,” the magazine wrote.
Among the honorees in the Manufacturing & Industry category was Siddha Ganju. Kim Patel was the lone Indian American honoree in the Media industry.
Ganju, 25, is a solutions architect at NVIDIA. A San Jose, California, resident, Ganju is an AI researcher helping to create Nvidia's self-driving technology. A Carnegie Mellon graduate, she previously worked on projects involving machine learning at Switzerland's CERN and object recognition algorithms at Deep Vision, her profile notes.
Patel, 27, is a director of global corporate strategy at Vice Media who leads company-wide initiatives across Vice's digital, cable, production and global agency businesses, and is the youngest corporate director in Vice's history, according to the Forbes profile.
This year, she helped create a strategic growth plan for the company's expansion in Latin America and Asia. The Brooklyn, New York, resident earned a bachelor’s from New York University.
The Marketing & Advertising category included Praveen Arichandran, Sabena Gupta, Ziad Ahmed, Nick Jain, Aakriti Srikanth and Nik Sharma.
Arichandran, 28, is the director of growth at Tesla. After stints at BMO Capital Markets and Facebook, where he helped extend Internet access to 35 developing countries, Arichandran joined Tesla's executive team as head of growth in 2016 at age 25, his profile notes.
Gupta, 27, is the director of brand strategy for the New York Times. Nearing four years at the New York Times, Gupta, a NYU graduate, has risen from associate brand strategist to director of brand strategy, her profile states.
Ahmed and Jain, both 19, co-founded JUV Consulting. As high school juniors in 2016, the two teens founded the marketing consultancy firm, which plays on the words "rejuvenate" and "juvenile", to directly connect Gen-Z voices to a roster of clients, today numbering 50, among them Unilever, Viacom and Edelman, according to the profile.
Srikanth, 22, is the director of DTC at Hint. At 15 he handled social strategy for Pitbull, Priyanka Chopra, MAGIC!, Frankie J. and other celebrities.
Now he is director of direct-to-consumer business, including digital advertising, social media, digital partnerships, customer communication, influencer relationships and content, for Hint, Forbes notes.
Sharma, 26, is the chief marketing officer for AI at Red Hat. As a computer science master's student at Ohio State in 2014, Srikanth planted her stake in the field of AI when she won a $100,000 competition for utilizing IBM Watson technology to match university students' personal preferences to campuses' many available activities, her profile notes.
Apoorv Bhargava, Meghana Bollimpalli, Raj Mistry, Kishor Nayar, Seth Neel, Dhruvik Parikh and Sunny Sanwar were the honorees in the Energy industry.
Bhargava, 29, a Stanford MBA, is the co-founder of Weave Grid, which aims to use AI to model and predict shifts in power demand, helping utilities deal with a looming surge in charging by electric vehicles.
Bollimpalli, 17, is an inventor. A seminar on energy storage inspired her to research how to make supercapacitors from cheaper materials. She discovered a mixture of tea powder, molasses and tannin, with a pinch of phosphorous and nitrogen, could achieve the same performance as a platinum-based electrode, for just $1 each. Bollimpalli, of Little Rock, Arkansas, won the 2018 Intel Foundation Young Scientist award, her profile said.
Mistry, 26, is the co-founder of Lynx Resource Partners. At 27, he is the co-founder of Lynx Resource Partners, which has spent the last two years assembling oil and gas acreage in the Anadarko basin of Oklahoma, his bio said.
Mistry got his start working at Citi, helping to raise capital for Chesapeake Energy, which helped him get the attention of its late founder, Aubrey McClendon, who poached Mistry to help him launch American Energy Partners, which raised and deployed more than $5 billion before McClendon's death in 2015.
Nayar, 27, is the founder of Rengen Technologies. An MIT engineering doctoral student, Nayar is developing desalination technology to customize the ion content for different uses, which holds promise to save greenhouses on fertilizer, reduce salt production costs, increase lithium recovery from mines, and enable more efficient oil extraction, his bio said.
Neel, 25, is the co-founder of Welligence. With a doctorate in statistics and machine learning from Penn, Neel, who earned a bachelor’s at Harvard, and his team apply A.I. to public data on Latin American oilfields to produce production forecasts. Early clients include oil supermajors and private equity firms, the bio said.
Parikh, 18, is an undergraduate student at Stanford University. As a high school senior, Parikh won the 2018 Intel Young Scientist award for his work developing a lower-cost, higher-performance membrane for vanadium redox flow batteries, which hold promise for use to store renewable energy, his bio said.
Sanwar, 28, is the founder of Verd2GO. Sanwar earned a degree in mechanical engineering at age 19 at the University of Kansas. By 22 he developed and commercialized lithium-polymer battery packs, and has worked to scale them up from 1kwh to 1mwh, his bio said.
In 2016 he sold his battery venture Verd2Go for $2 million to Exergonix, where he now leads development of large-scale utility, rooftop solar and energy storage, having completed nearly 100 projects.
He recently founded Dynamhex, which is developing an intelligence platform for cities and municipalities to plan emissions targets by reducing energy consumption, the profile added.
More than three dozen Indian Americans were honored by Forbes in its annual list in multiple categories (see other India-West articles). None landed in the Sports, Art & Style and Music industries, however.
A total of 600 trailblazers in 20 industries – 30 in each category – were named by Forbes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.