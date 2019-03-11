NEW YORK – In the first high-level face-to-face India-U.S. meeting after the Pulwama terrorist attack, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale discussed Mar. 11 "the importance of bringing those responsible for the attack to justice and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said.
At their meeting in Washington, Pompeo "affirmed that the U.S. stands with the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism" Palladino said.
India's Washington Embassy said in a statement, "Pompeo expressed his understanding of India's concerns regarding cross-border terrorism. They agreed that Pakistan needs to take concerted action to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure and to deny safe haven to all terrorist groups in its territory. They also agreed that those who support or abet terrorism in any form should be held accountable."
Gokhale "conveyed appreciation to the U.S. Government and to Secretary Pompeo personally for the firm support that India received from the U.S. in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pulwama, the statement added.
He also apprised Pompeo about the recent developments in the region, the embassy said.
Last month, the Pulwama terrorist attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed killed more than 45 Indian security personnel. India launched an air attack on terrorist camp in Pakistan and an air skirmish between the two neighbors followed.
Through the crisis, U.S. President Donald Trump, Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton backed India's opposition to cross-border terrorism.
Palladino said that Gokhale and Pompeo "noted the strength of our partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation, including on counter-terrorism.”
Gokhale and Pompeo had wide-ranging talks during which they "discussed our complementary visions for the Indo-Pacific, U.S.-India defense cooperation, and the growing U.S.-India economic partnership, including joint efforts to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and reciprocal manner,” he said.
Responding to Pompeo's reference to bilateral trade matters, Gokhale "underscored the significant reduction in trade deficit in the last three years and conveyed India's willingness to remain engaged with the U.S. for a meaningful and mutually acceptable package on trade issues" the embassy said.
The Gokhale-Pompeo meeting took place against the backdrop of President Donald Trump ending tariff concessions worth $5.6 billion top India last week under the General Scheme of Preferences citing what he called New Delhi's failure to provide "equitable and reasonable access" for U.S. to its markets. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2HeyWei)
The embassy said that Afghanistan also figured in their talks.
At the height of the tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Indian MiG-21 being shot down and Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman captured by Pakistan, Pompeo had spoken to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and also to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in an effort to tamp down the rising hostility.
