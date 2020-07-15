File photo of a moving truck sitting in front of Eliot House on the campus of Harvard University on March 12, 2020 in Cambridge, Mass. The Trump administration’s revocation of the online classes-only rule for foreign students brings relief to thousands of foreign students who had been at risk of being deported from the country, along with hundreds of universities that were scrambling to reassess their plans for the fall in light of the policy. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)