According to a survey by Yocket, a Mumbai-based startup helping roughly 400,000 Indian students plan study abroad, in 2018, about 90 percent of Indians studying abroad chose the U.S., with fewer than five percent in Canada, and for the 2021 school year, roughly 77 percent plan to study in America, and nearly 14 percent chose Canada. Students come out after taking their Joint Entrance Examination for admission to engineering colleges at an examination center in Amritsar Sept. 2. (Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images)