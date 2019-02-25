The Indian American Impact Project and Impact Fund, collectively known as IMPACT, Feb. 25 announced that former congressional candidate in Maryland and state delegate Aruna Miller has been named its executive director.
The IMPACT boards chose the Indian American following a national search to fill the post.
“I am honored and excited to work with IMPACT,” Miller said in a statement. “I am particularly gratified to be part of an organization dedicated to engaging Indian Americans, one of the fastest growing populations in the United States. I hope to further IMPACT’s mission to develop and support talented individuals have the desire to become influential leaders in our democracy.”
Co-founded by Raj Goyle, CEO of Bodhala and former member of the Kansas State House, and Deepak Raj, chairman of Pratham USA and founder of the Raj Center on Indian Economic Policies at Columbia University, IMPACT’s mission is to help talented and patriotic Indian Americans run for office, win and lead.
“Aruna shares our passion for building political power in the Indian American community. With her leadership, will continue building IMPACT into an organization that will be extraordinarily helpful to future generations,” Raj said in a statement. “IMPACT is positioned to harness the energy, excitement, and success of a historic 2018 election cycle in which an unprecedented number of Indian Americans ran for office across the country. In the coming months, we look forward to recruiting and training candidates, broadening our reach and support, and shaping the 2020 political landscape,” he said.
“As a former candidate and elected official who has campaigned, won votes, and served in office, Aruna is the ideal person to lead IMPACT. She has the perfect combination of skills and personal experience to take this organization to the next level,” said Goyle. “Anyone who has met, worked with, or voted for Aruna knows her future is bright. We are excited to have her at the helm of IMPACT.”
An engineer by training, Miller served in the Maryland State House from 2010 to 2018, where she worked to invest in STEM education, streamline the regulatory process for small businesses, and bring 21st century jobs to Maryland.
In her 2018 bid for Congress, Miller came in second out of eight candidates and earned endorsements from the Impact Fund, EMILY’s List, 314 Action, National Education Association, and the Sierra Club as well as all four Indian American members of the House of Representatives.
The Indian American Impact Project is a nonprofit focused on leadership development, training, and building a national network of Indian Americans interested in civic leadership and political engagement.
In 2018, Impact Project convened over 500 Indian American leaders including candidates, elected officials, donors, young professionals and activists at two national events and, as part of its “Brown Book Project,” collected over 200 resumes of talented Indian American operatives interested in working on Capitol Hill.
The Indian American Impact Fund is a political action committee that endorses and supports viable candidates who reflect the Indian American community’s values. In 2018, over 100 Indian Americans ran for office in 29 states; Impact Fund endorsed 27 of these candidates, 44 percent of whom won their races in November.
