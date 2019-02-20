Indian American attorney and activist Goutam Jois, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in New Jersey in 2018, is now throwing his name into another race, though this time at the state level.
Jois, who failed to advance past the Democratic primary election in the 7th Congressional District, recently announced his intention to run for the state Assembly seat in the 21st Legislative District, according to a New Jersey Globe report.
Jois is among eight Democratic candidates running for the seat. Also seeking the nomination are Carlos Gomez, Stacey Gunderman, Jill LaZare, Lisa Mandelblatt, Ileana Montes, Kyla Rodger and Scott Salmon.
Jois, who did not have a campaign website at the time of press, ran in 2018 for Congress hoping to restore justice, fairness and dignity to New Jersey. His efforts were thwarted when he finished third out of three candidates in the primary.
Born and raised in New Jersey, where he went to public school, Jois is a graduate of Georgetown, where he earned a bachelor's degree in government and a master's degree in public policy; and Harvard, where he obtained a law degree.
Jois, of Summit, currently works with Atlas Corps, an organization that brings nonprofit leaders from around the world to the U.S. Additionally, a father of two, the candidate is a coach for a semi-pro football team and is also a stand-up comedian.
Following his unsuccessful run for Congress, Jois launched the Ripple of Hope PAC (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2JtktcV), organized as a “hybrid PAC,” which enables it to function both as a traditional PAC, making contributions directly to candidates and committees, and as an independent expenditure PAC.
Jois' professional experience includes working for the law firm Gibson Dunn, the nonprofit group Atlas Corps, and his family's construction management consulting firm.
The primary election is scheduled for June 4.
