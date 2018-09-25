Uzra Zeha, a senior Indian American diplomat who quit the State Department, has alleged racial and sexist bias in the Trump administration trend that she says involves "the exclusion of minorities from top leadership positions in the state department and embassies abroad,” according to a Times of India report.
Zeya resigned from the State Department in the spring after serving more than 25 years, but she has only now begun giving insights into the turmoil in the Trump administration, where she says there is purge of minorities, and suggests it is back to the time of a "pale male club" before America diversified rapidly, the report said.
"In the first five months of the Trump administration, the department's three most senior African-American career officials and the top-ranking Latino career officer were removed or resigned abruptly from their positions, with white successors named in their places. In the months that followed, I observed top-performing minority diplomats be disinvited from the secretary's senior staff meeting, relegated to FOIA duty (well below their abilities), and passed over for bureau leadership roles and key ambassadorships," Zeya wrote in Politico last week.
According to her analysis of public data from the American Foreign Service Association, 64 percent of Trump's ambassadorial nominees so far have been white non-Hispanic males, a 7 percentage point increase from the eight years of the Obama administration, the report said.
Zeya wrote that a new glass ceiling is also thinning the ranks of female ambassadors, who represent 26 percent of Trump nominees so far, 2 percentage points above the overall share in the Bush administration but a 7 percentage point drop from the Obama administration.
''A 25-year upward trend that saw the percentage of female ambassadors increase with every administration since President Bill Clinton has now been reversed," Zeya wrote.
Zeya's accounts were challenged by the State Department, whose spokesperson said the secretary "has placed incredible emphasis on staffing up the State Department and increasing diversity as well as reinvigorating and restoring the finest diplomatic corps in the world.”
Zeya last served abroad as the charge d'affaires and deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Paris from 2014 to 2017.
