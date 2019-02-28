Vignarajah is slated to become the next president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service., according to reports.
Vignarajah, whose parents fled civil war in Sri Lanka and arrived in the United States when she was 9 months old, said she is honored to lead an organization dedicated to supporting immigrants and refugees, the Washington Post said in a report.
“At a time when too many refugees and asylum seekers are unsure whether they will be welcome in America, I am committed to ensuring that all immigrants seeking a better life in America are afforded the same opportunities as my families received to pursue their dreams,” she said in a statement, according to the Post.
Board chair Michael Rinehart said Baltimore-based LIRS conducted a nationwide search and chose Vignarajah because it believes the Sri Lankan American will have both a passion for the work and “the business acumen to drive the organization in a positive direction,” the report added.
Vignarajah finished fourth in the Democratic gubernatorial primary in June. Her candidacy attracted some national attention because she would have been the first woman, immigrant or person of color to be elected governor in the state, the post said.
She also faced questions about her eligibility because she was registered to vote in Washington as well as Maryland for several years, and listed the District as her legal residence as recently as 2016, the report said.
Vignarajah, who graduated from Baltimore County public schools, worked briefly in business and law before becoming an adviser in the State Department and then to Obama, it said.
She did not use the last name of her husband, Collin O’Mara, during the gubernatorial campaign but said she has now incorporated O’Mara as part of her name, the report said.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2SVItx7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.