Shiva Ayyadurai, who recently ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate seat in Massachusetts and then sued the state over his failure to win, was named as an “expert” adviser to a group of Donald Trump supporters suing the Georgia Secretary of State over their president’s failure to win re-election.
Ayyadurai currently has two separate suits against Bill Galvin, alleging Galvin successfully kept the now thrice-failed candidate from taking his rightful place in Washington in January – suits in which he has to research and write his own motions and briefs because he fired his lawyer, a Universal Hub report said.
On behalf of Trump-backing lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, Ayyadurai filed an affidavit in the latest Trump suit in Georgia, in which he states, under penalty of perjury, that he analyzed results from six counties in Georgia and concludes cheating is the only way Joe Biden won because there's just no way so many Blacks in those counties hate Trump that much that the overwhelming majority of them would vote for Biden.
Ayyadurai, who claims “vast experience in engineering systems, pattern recognition, mathematical and computational modeling and analysis,” added in his claim: “It is assumed in the United States of America, we have ‘One Person, One Vote.’ However, with the use of electronic voting systems, this is not guaranteed.
And therefore, the plaintiffs need to be given access to the actual paper ballots, not the electronic images he claims were used to tabulate votes.”
“Ironically, perhaps, in his two suits in Massachusetts, he claims the complete reverse: That the paper ballots we use here mean that ‘one person, one vote’ is not guaranteed and that he wants Galvin censured and fined, to the tune of several hundred million dollars, for destroying the electronic images of those ballots – images Galvin’s office says Massachusetts voting systems do not record,” it said.
