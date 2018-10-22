ATLANTA – A former Equifax manager has been sentenced to serve eight months in home confinement after pleading guilty to insider trading in the wake of the company's massive data breach last year.
A federal judge also ordered Indian American Sudhakar Reddy Bonthu to forfeit the money gained through insider trading and to pay a $50,000 fine. Bonthu, who worked as a software product development manager for the credit-reporting agency, pleaded guilty in July.
Prosecutors say Bonthu used nonpublic information to determine that Equifax had been breached before any public announcement. Prosecutors say he then bought put options in Equifax stock before the breach was announced and made about $75,000 when he exercised those put options after the announcement.
The 44-year-old Bonthu was a software development manager at the time for the Atlanta-based credit reporting agency.
Hackers last year were able to glean the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses of more than 145 million consumers.
Bonthu was a software development manager for Equifax’s Global Consumer Services team in August 2017. In that role, he was entrusted with information that resulted in him concluding that Equifax was the victim of a data breach, the attorney’s office said in a news release.
On Aug. 25, 2017, Bonthu and other Equifax employees were asked to assist in responding to the breach, although he was not directly informed that Equifax had been breached. That same day, he was informed that the target date for announcing the breach publicly was Sept. 6, 2017. Equifax shares plunged in value after the Atlanta-based company disclosed the breach on Sept. 7, 2017. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2EugaPG)
Around Aug. 30, 2017, Bonthu learned that at least 100 million individuals’ information was exposed as part of the breach and that the data included names and Social Security numbers, the release said.
The next day, Bonthu received an email related to his work on the breach with a file attached named “EFXDatabreach.postman_collection.” “EFX” is the stock ticker symbol for Equifax.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Bonthu bought 86 put options in Equifax stock that expired on Sept. 15, 2017, the release said.
