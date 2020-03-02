Former top National Security Council staffer Kash Patel has been tabbed to serve as senior adviser at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
According to multiple news reports, Patel, who also played a key role as a Hill staffer in helping Republicans discredit the Russia probe, will work hand-in-hand with acting DNI Richard Grenell.
It’s not clear what exact role Patel is playing in the ODNI, which oversees the U.S. intelligence community. The Indian American started at ODNI Feb. 20, according to an administration official, Politico reported.
Patel joined the NSC’s International Organizations and Alliances directorate last February and was promoted to a senior counterterrorism role at the NSC in mid-summer.
He had previously worked as top staffer on the House Intelligence Committee for Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, and was the lead author of a report questioning the conduct of FBI and DOJ officials investigating Russia’s election interference. Republicans later used the report to bolster arguments that the probe was a plot to take down President Donald Trump, reports said.
Grenell, who has not served in any U.S. intelligence agency and will also continue as the U.S. ambassador to Germany, will not require Senate confirmation to serve as acting director, nor will Patel in his new role, the reports noted.
The selection of Patel is likely to raise hackles further among Democrats, who often tangled with the former Nunes staffer when he worked on Capitol Hill, Politico said.
ODNI’s Principal Executive Andrew Hallman, who has been performing the duties of the principal deputy director of national intelligence, will be leaving the office as soon as Feb. 21, according to three people familiar with the matter, the Politico report added.
The Union Journal, citing resources that talked to CBS reporter Catherine Herridge, said Grenell and Patel have been mandated to “clean house” with a “top-to-bottom” evaluation of ODNI procedures.
The Union Journal report noted that House Democrats struck Patel in their impeachment record as well as charged him with functioning as a back-channel to Trump on Ukraine.
Patel earlier filed a claim against Politico for $25 million for a slanderous item concerning him, the Journal said.
