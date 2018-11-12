Lincoln, Nebraska-based Nelnet Nov. 8 announced the addition of Preeta Bansal, a former official in the Obama administration, to its board of directors.
Bansal, a Lincoln native, was general counsel and senior policy advisor for the White House Office of Budget and Management from 2009 through 2011. She previously served as Solicitor General of the State of New York.
"We are delighted to add Preeta Bansal and her expertise and insights to the Nelnet board," executive chairman Mike Dunlap said in a news release. "Preeta is a distinguished global business leader and lawyer with tremendous experience in banking, financial services, government, regulation, public policy and academia. Her insights and leadership on a number of business, compliance, and policy issues will be an asset to Nelnet."
Bansal is co-founder and president of Social Emergence Corporation, a not-for-profit, social-benefit organization focused on empowering human networks and community relationships at the base of global socio-economic pyramid.
Additionally, the Indian American lawyer is a lecturer at the MIT Media Lab and a senior adviser at MIT’s Laboratory for Social Machines, her LinkedIn profile said.
Previously, Bansal has served as a global general counsel for HSBC Holdings plc in London; partner and practice chair of leading international law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York City; and chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, a federal government human rights commission focused on religious freedom and interfaith cooperation.
She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard-Radcliffe College and a former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens (1990-1991). Her present work relates to empowering communities and human networks through direct, self-regulating peer-to-peer and citizen-to-citizen engagement (facilitated by new technologies, emerging legal forms, and global ethical frameworks), her bio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.