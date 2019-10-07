Cornell Law School Sept. 26 launched its Cornell India Law Center, the university announced in an Oct. 3 news release.
The new center opened with a lecture by Richard Verma, vice chairman and partner at the Asia Group and former U.S. ambassador to India, the report said.
The Cornell India Law Center is dedicated to promoting the study of Indian law and policy in the U.S. legal academy.
As the largest democracy in the world, India has a rich constitutional tradition and jurisprudence that lends itself to comparative legal studies. India and United States are both pluralistic, democratic, and common law systems. Yet, historically only disciplines in the humanities and social sciences have engaged in the study of India, the law center said in its website.
The Law School will also offer a fully funded summer internship for Cornell Law students to work at a public interest organization in New Delhi, starting in the summer of 2020, it said.
According to Verma, who served as ambassador from 2015-17, the new center comes at a critical moment, the report notes.
“If there was ever a time when a center like this was needed,” the former Indian American diplomat said, “it’s now.”
Verma gave an overview of U.S.-Indian relations, from Eisenhower and Kennedy’s interest and support, to the lingering distrust instilled by Nixon’s hostility, to the improvement of relations under Clinton and Bush and to the breakthrough of Obama and Modi’s collaboration on the Paris climate agreement, the report notes.
As for the present, said Verma: “I don’t know where we are today. … The indicators, unfortunately, suggest that we are headed back down.”
The center builds on the strengths of existing India-related programs at the Law School, which partners with Jindal Global Law University in India on a fast-track dual degree program, allowing students to earn Indian and American law degrees in six years, the report notes.
Students enrolled in the International Human Rights Clinic regularly travel to India to conduct research on human rights issues, it said.
“We are extremely excited for this next chapter of Cornell Law School’s engagement with Indian law and legal institutions,” said Sital Kalantry, faculty director of the center and clinical professor of law, according to the university report.
“India is the largest democracy in the world. India shares a number of similarities with the United States, including the common law heritage and a pluralistic society. Historically, however, only humanities and social sciences disciplines have studied India,” Kalantry added. “We hope the center will encourage legal scholars and lawyers to consider India as a rich source for comparative studies going forward.”
In his lecture, Verma noted that the current diplomatic relationship between the two countries is young and fragile, and “can’t withstand a lot of shocks.” He also observed that it relies substantially on personal relationships and that it will be strongly influenced by China, as it was by Russia in the 20th century, the report noted.
“The fact that we are both democracies, and we have shared values, really matters,” Verma added. “And there are consequences if we cast aside those shared values.”
He cautioned that the relationship could become highly transactional, in the model of U.S. relations with many other countries currently, but also emphasized that there is something special about the connection between the U.S. and India, the university report went on.
“Our two constitutions start with the same three words: ‘We the people,’” Verma said. “Henry David Thoreau influenced Gandhi; Gandhi influenced Martin Luther King. The author of the Indian constitution studied at Columbia University. … I could go through hundreds of examples that bind us together in ways that are different.”
He closed by addressing the current and prospective lawyers in the room.
“You do have a special obligation … to look out for the voiceless, look out for the folks that can’t speak up for themselves, the people at the margins,” he said. “If we’re not standing up for our individual citizens in either country, then we’re going to have a challenge in the larger relationship,” according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.