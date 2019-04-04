A former student at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine has sued the university, claiming it racially discriminated against him when professors failed to accommodate his allergy to formaldehyde.
In his lawsuit, filed Jan. 7 in U.S. District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts, Indian American Vishal Saxena, 46, described himself as disabled, noting that he has a “well-documented reactivity to formaldehyde that interferes with major life activities including breathing, seeing and thinking.”
Saxena said in the lawsuit that — when he is exposed to formaldehyde — he suffers a variety of serious symptoms, including severe difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, severe cough, severely blurred vision, double vision, swelling of the eyes, burning of the eyes, eye itching, burning sensation in the lungs and nasal passages, chest tightness, disorientation, trouble concentrating and other painful effects. The lawsuit states that formaldehyde is a carcinogen known to cause skin disorders and cancer.
Saxena was exposed to formaldehyde during his anatomy classes, which required him to work on cadavers preserved in the substance. He noted in the lawsuit that there were several alternatives, such as using frozen cadavers, plastic cadavers, and virtual techniques.
The university did offer Saxena the alternative of working with a frozen cadaver; the student expressed concern that the process would take too long and that he would have to extend the length of his studies. He was also offered a hazmat suit, but Saxena noted that manufacturers of such suits say they can only be worn for a few minutes before they become unbearably not and stuffy. Moreover, hazmat suits cause claustrophobia and do not limit exposure to formaldehyde, according to the lawsuit.
Saxena has stated in the lawsuit that his ethnicity and national origin was brought up several times during the process of attempting to find a solution. Furthermore, stated the former UMass student, administrators also seemed to be biased against his age, with one suggesting that he should leave the school “to go get a job.” Other students at the medical school also commented negatively on Saxena’s age and national origin, according to the lawsuit.
Saxena contended that he was never able to finish his anatomy course. In October 2015, he received a letter from the university recommending that he should stop his second year of medical school. The University of Texas and Columbia University offered Saxena accommodation to complete the anatomy course at their medical schools, but UMass did not approve the transfer, according to the lawsuit.
Furthermore, according to the suit, UMass hampered his ability to transfer to another medical school.
“Dr. Saxena has lost almost 3 years of anticipated wages, which continue to grow as he is unemployable until he graduates,” states the lawsuit.
The University of Massachusetts was given 21 days to respond to the lawsuit, but had not filed its response as of press time March 28, according to Pacer records.
