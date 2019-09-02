NEW YORK – Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is utilizing his time between the limited overs and the test match series of the West Indies tour by visiting the U.S. to create awareness about the Heart to Heart Foundation, or H2H.
This is in collaboration with the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital which is providing free surgeries for children with congenital heart defects.
During his trip, Gavaskar met with President Donald Trump at the Trump Bedminster Golf Course in New York.
Gavaskar also participated in multiple fundraising events in New Jersey and Atlanta, Georgia, which raised funds for over 230 surgeries.
While Gavaskar is currently on media duties in the West Indies covering the India-West Indies Test match series, he will return to the West Coast after the Jamaica Test to participate in more such events which aim to save children’s lives.
These events will be held in the Silicon Valley, Calif.; Seattle, Wash.; Louisville, (the town where there is a cricket ground named after him), Kentucky; Indianapolis and Fort Wayne in Indiana; and Chicago, Illinois.
Gavaskar will then fly back to India to cover the India-South Africa series which is starting in the middle of September.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: The California H2H event will be held Sept. 7 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the India Community Center in Milpitas, Calif.
According to a press release, India remains the world capital for congenital heart disease, with 300,000 children born each year with the affliction. Without medical/surgical care, thousands of CHD children die before their first birthday, many more die in infancy or in the preschool ages, the release added. Only a small fraction of children with CHD can afford the cardiac surgery, which can cost over $100,000 in the United States.
The Heart to Heart Foundationis a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of children born with CHD by supporting free pediatric cardiac surgeries, in collaboration with the group of Sanjeevani Hospitals, the release said, adding: currently operating in Naya Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Palwal (Haryana), and Kharghar (Navi Mumbai), H2H wants to break the vicious “health-poverty cycle” for the rural poor. Since February 2014, these hospitals have provided totally free-of-cost primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare exclusively to children.
More details on H2H can be found at https//www.h2h.foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.