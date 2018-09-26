The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Sept. 17 announced that it has named Dr. S. Jaishankar to its board.
Jaishankar, formerly the foreign secretary of India, currently serves as the president of global corporate affairs for the Tata Group.
“I’m looking forward to working with USISPF’s Board of Directors to build upon the key relationship between India and the U.S.,” Jaishankar said in a statement. “The Tata group has been at the forefront of U.S.-India business ties, and USISPF will be an important platform to further develop this relationship.”
Prior to his position as Indian foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018, Jaishankar held prominent roles in the Indian Foreign Service such as high commissioner to Singapore, ambassador to China and ambassador to the United States. He is widely respected for playing a key role in negotiating the Indo-U.S. civilian nuclear agreement, the USISPF said in a news release.
During his time as ambassador to the United States, Jaishankar was critically involved in establishing the U.S.-India defense relationship and the “Next Steps in the Strategic Partnership” or NSSP initiative, the forum noted. He was also instrumental in planning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visits to the United States in 2014, it added.
Jaishankar’s extensive career and long-standing knowledge of foreign policy makes him an invaluable addition to the USISPF Board, the forum said.
"With his experience as Indian Foreign Secretary and Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Jaishankar is one of the most profoundly influential individuals for U.S.-India relations, and we are honored to welcome him to the USISPF Board, a powerful group that will undoubtedly make serious strides in partnership and trade growth between the United States and India,” Dr. Mukesh Aghi, president of USISPF, said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.