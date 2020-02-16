“Jewels of Punjab – Leading Global Punjabi Personalities: Volume 2,” a coffee table book featuring 75 personalities from 20 countries, including Sikh American Manmohan Singh Grewal of Utah, was released at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi Jan. 20 by former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The event, dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, was organized by the World Punjabi Organization and Maneesh Media.
Other names who figure in the book include Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, singer Daler Mehndi, and retired army General JJ Singh.
Utah Governor Gary Herbert appointed Grewal on the Multicultural Commission, Workforce Services and Investment Board, where he served two terms. Grewal led the effort to hold a Vaisakhi celebration at the Utah State Capitol building in 2019. He also participated in the Utah parade with a Sikh float depicting the Golden Temple, Amritsar, which won the Mayor’s Award for design and message.
