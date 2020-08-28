NEW YORK – A former Asian Championships bronze medal winner has allegedly admitted to murdering his wife and mother in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
According to multiple reports, local police were responding to an emergency call in which the 62-year-old Iqbal Singh admitted to the two murders.
According to NBC, Singh called 911 at around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 23 and claimed that he had killed his wife and mother.
When the police arrived at the caller's address on Rockwood Road in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania, they met Singh who had blood stains on his clothes. He reportedly told the officers that he committed the murders and the bodies were inside the house, reports said.
Once inside, the police found the body of an elderly woman in a first-floor bedroom and the body of a second woman in the second-floor bedroom.
The police also reportedly said that Singh himself was suffering from self-inflicted knife wounds. He was taken to the hospital and on Aug. 24 was charged with homicide and other related charges, according to the reports.
A former shot putter, Singh had won a bronze medal at the 1983 Asian Championships in Kuwait. It was the biggest achievement of his sporting career after which he moved to the U.S. where he reportedly worked as a taxi driver.
