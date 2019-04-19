Former deputy attorney general in Maryland Thiru Vignarajah April 10 announced he plans to seek the mayoral seat in Baltimore.
The Sri Lankan American candidate steps into a race for a seat that is ripe for the picking, with first-term Mayor Catherine Pugh in the midst of a political scandal.
Pugh – who has taken a leave of absence citing medical reasons – is being investigated by the state prosecutor for questionable sales of her children’s books.
Meanwhile, the acting mayor, Council president Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said he won’t run for the job.
Much like his intentions when he unsuccessfully ran for Baltimore City State’s Attorney in 2018, where he finished third in the Democratic primary, Vignarajah said he is running “to put an end to crime and corruption” in the city, according to his statement.
“What we have endured in Baltimore is heartbreaking and humiliating,” Vignarajah said. “We all know Baltimore is a city of resilience and unfilled promise. With ideas and integrity, we can forge the Baltimore our parents dreamed of, the city we have promised to our children, a city of safe streets, good jobs and great schools, no matter where you live or who you are.,” he added.
Vignarajah said he was the first to call for the resignation of UMMS CEO Robert Chrencik and Pugh, and was among the first to call for the resignation of former Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa last year, according to a Baltimore CBSlocal report.
So far in his career, Vignarajah served as deputy attorney general, assistant U.S. attorney, and chief of Baltimore City’s Major Investigations Unit. Currently, he is an equity partner at DLA Piper, a Baltimore law firm.
As deputy attorney general, Vignarajah was the lead author on a report cited by the Supreme Court in its landmark decision recognizing same-sex marriage. He has made the case on CNN against Trump’s Muslim ban. He has also authored a legal challenge to deporting "Dreamers" and has pledged he will “not lift one finger” to further the “falsehood that immigrants are driving crime in Baltimore,” the report went on.
“Baltimore is in crisis. There is no plan, no vision, no sense of urgency. We are victims of soaring crime, a shrinking economy, and staggering corruption—we are also victims of low expectations and a deficit of leadership,” said Vignarajah in his statement. “Fixing Baltimore will be a marathon and a sprint. But we will never achieve our full promise until we end the bloodshed and root out political corruption.”
He said he’ll focus on fixing schools, creating an inclusive economy, expanding affordable housing and rebuilding the transit system, according to the report.
The primary election for the 2020 race is next April.
