As Maryland political candidates were waiting on pins and needles to see if they advanced past the June 2 primary to the November general election, a former gubernatorial candidate is battling something far more serious.
CBS Baltimore reports that Sri Lankan American Krishanti Vignarajah, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in Maryland in 2018, has announced she underwent surgery June 2 to remove a cancerous lump in her breast.
Vignarajah posted about the surgery a day prior and asked for prayers.
“A world-class surgeon at Johns Hopkins will remove a cancerous lump and prophylactically my left breast,” she wrote, according to the report.
Prophylactic mastectomy is surgery to remove one or both breasts to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer, according to BreastCancer.org, the report notes.
“A couple years ago when I ran for governor, I shared publicly the wonder of breastfeeding my daughter, Alana,” Vignarajah, whose brother Thiru Vignarajah unsuccessfully ran for Baltimore mayor in the June 2 Democratic primary, said. “The tumor is on the same side where in the video Alana is resting her head, angelically. There is of course no link, but it makes me wistful,” she added.
“I never thought it could happen to me. I’m a healthy 40 years old. I have virtually no family history. I don’t have the cancer gene. I’m basically a vegetarian, who eats a little fish now and then. I don’t smoke or drink. I exercise. I’m the person that uses natural deodorant to avoid aluminum and parabens,” the post continued.
“And yet, I have breast cancer. It’s early stage, thankfully. My doctors are incredible. My friends and colleagues have been godsends. And my husband Collin O’Mara and my family have been perfect. Together I know we will beat it. The science, the surgeons, the odds — they’re all on our side,” she wrote.
Vignarajah posted again June 2 morning to express her gratitude for an outpouring of support, the report said.
