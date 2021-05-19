The first Indian American to win the Miss America crown (in 2014) is among many people criticizing Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle over their partnership with a company that sells skin-whitening creams.
Nina Davuluri argued that the creams promote a racist ideology “that you need white skin to be beautiful, you need white skin to be successful,” according to a pagesix.com report.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced last week that they joined forces with Procter & Gamble, which sells a controversial Olay skin-lightening cream, the Mirror reported.
The company’s Olay brand sells the White Radiance moisturizer in India, Malaysia and Singapore.
Skin-lightening creams are advertised for their ability to reduce the concentration or production of melanin, which gives skin its pigment, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.