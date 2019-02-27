The Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, named former National Review executive editor Reihan Salam as its next president in an announcement Jan. 20.
The Brooklyn, New York born Salam is the son of Bangladeshi American immigrants. He will succeed the outgoing president, Lawrence J. Mone, who has been with the Institute for 37 years.
Salam was characterized as “literary Brooklyn’s favorite conservative,” in a 2014 profile in New York magazine. Last year, Salam released "Melting Pot or Civil War? A Son of Immigrants Makes the Case Against Open Borders,” in which he concluded that current U.S. immigration policy is creating a permanent underclass. “When you’re looking at folks who are struggling, folks who are lower income, a very large proportion of them are first or second generation,” wrote Salam, whose father is an accountant and mother a dietician.
Salam — who has served as the executive director of the National Review since 2014 — has also taken several progressive views: he supports gay marriage, the decriminalization of certain drugs, and legalizing prostitution.
“I am delighted that Reihan Salam will be our new president. Reihan is a New Yorker born-and-bred, a product of the city’s public schools, a brilliant communicator, and already a leader among conservative thinkers and policymakers,” said The Manhattan Institute chairman Paul Singer.
“This is a critical moment for New York and for the whole country. I’m excited for the Institute and for the future,” he said.
Salam is also a National Review Institute Policy Fellow, a contributing editor at The Atlantic and National Affairs, and, in 2017, was named a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum. He also co-authored the book “Grand New Party,” with Ross Douthat, which envisioned how Republicans could take back their party.
“Over the course of his career, he has championed a quality-of-life conservatism that can speak to all Americans, and especially to those seeking to climb the economic ladder,” said the Institute in a press statement.
Outgoing president Mone said: “Reihan has a long track record of championing smart policy ideas and raising their profile through exceptional journalism. I have no doubt MI will accomplish great things under his leadership.”
Salam was an editorial researcher for David Brooks at The New York Times and a producer at NBC News, before becoming associate editor of The Atlantic. His writing has appeared in publications such as Slate, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, the Washington Post, the Times of London, and The Spectator—and he has appeared as an analyst on a number of radio and television programs, including All Things Considered, Face the Nation, and This Week.
“I’m enormously grateful to the selection committee and MI’s board for entrusting me with such an important job,” said Salam. “I know not only that ideas matter, in other words, but also that MI’s ideas can change lives for the better.”
“For decades, the Institute has been an intellectual powerhouse, with an unmatched record for putting its scholars’ thought into practice. MI’s scholars aren’t afraid to take risks, ask hard questions, and challenge the received wisdom. It is an honor for me to help shape the Institute’s next chapter, and to lead an organization with such an impressive track record and so much promise for the future.” he said.
