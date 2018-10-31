Former New Jersey Seventh Congressional District candidate Goutam Jois Oct. 29 announced the launch of a political action committee organization dubbed Ripple of Hope, which promises to push toward electing Democrats on statewide and nationwide ballots.
“Robert Kennedy said a single act of courage sends forth a tiny ripple of hope,” said Jois in a statement. “Inspired by that quote, I started this organization to support Democrats in New Jersey and nationwide who are creating ripples of hope to build a blue wave,” the Indian American added.
Ripple of Hope is organized as a “hybrid PAC,” which enables it to function both as a traditional PAC, making contributions directly to candidates and committees, and as an independent expenditure PAC, insidernj.com reported.
“We’re supporting candidates in tough races in New Jersey and beyond,” Jois added. “We raised thousands of dollars at our kickoff event to support Tom Malinowski for Congress as well as local candidates in Union County. We’ll continue to invest directly in candidates, in local parties to build capacity, and in independent expenditures, especially targeted toward those who might need an extra nudge to get out and vote.”
In New Jersey, Ripple of Hope has endorsed Robert Menendez for Senate; Andy Kim, Tom Malinowski and Mikie Sherrill for Congress; David Naidu and Greg Vartan for Council in Summit; and Anjali Mehrotra for Council in Mountainside.
Outside of New Jersey, Ripple of Hope has endorsed Andrew Gillum for Governor in Florida, Heidi Heitkamp for the U.S. Senate in North Dakota, and Rob Richardson for State Treasurer in Ohio.
Ripple of Hope’s independent expenditure arm is currently running targeted digital advertising in support of Robert Menendez and Tom Malinowski, the report said.
Jois, an attorney and activist, had made a bid for Congress to strengthen communities in Washington, D.C. Previously a Youth Governor of the state, Jois also said he has organized national youth political conventions, and has worked with a family business, seeing firsthand what it takes to create jobs in the construction and infrastructure fields.
The candidate promised to bring his experience to the House and work to expand opportunity, improve security and strengthen the district's communities if elected.
He said, with regard to expanding opportunities, that everyone deserves access to economic and educational opportunities. Jois promised to work to create sustainable jobs by investing in the area's infrastructure, make college and trade schools more affordable and empower workers by strengthening unions.
Jois added that hard-working families need to know that the government will stand by its end of the social contract, speaking of security. He said during his campaign that he will fight for universal healthcare and policies to support working families, including paid family leave and raising the minimum wage.
Jois fell to Malinowski in the primary earlier this year. The Democratic winner is now set to take on Republican incumbent Leonard Lance.
