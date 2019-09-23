Former Vice President Joe Biden is tapping into the Barack Obama administration for help in his run for the 2020 presidential election, hiring former Obama aide Maju Varghese to the campaign.
The Hill reports that Varghese will serve as a senior adviser and chief operating officer for the campaign.
The Indian American attorney will help the Biden campaign "hum and work a little more seamlessly," one source told The Hill.
"He's a grown-up," the source added to the publication. "He understands how things work."
Varghese, a longtime Washington operative, served as an assistant to former President Obama for management and administration and as deputy director of advance at the White House, where he managed day-to-day operations.
He will now bring that experience to the former vice president's campaign, according to the report.
"Many of the Biden staff he'll manage worked with or for him in the Obama White House," a second source told the media outlet.
Varghese has "very deep experience," according to one longtime Obama aide who added that he's got "great operational experience and helps professionalize the operation," it said.
Biden remains the front-runner in the crowded 2020 Democratic field. A Morning Consult poll out this week shows the former vice president leads the field by 12 points, the report said.
Still, Biden has faced some stumbles in recent weeks after he made a string of verbal flubs.
Some allies have suggested to the campaign that Biden have more down time between events to help minimize the gaffes. Other allies have said that Biden needs more people around him who are familiar with how he operates and know how to run a modern-day campaign, according to the report.
Varghese will "help in more ways than one," one Biden ally told the publication. "He's a good addition."
Prior to joining the Biden campaign, Varghese served as the chief operating officer at The Hub Project from September 2018 through August 2019. Prior to that, he was senior adviser at Dentons from April 2017 through August 2018.
Varghese served in multiple posts while at the White House in the Obama administration, with his most recent position as the assistant to the president for management and administration, which he held from July 2015 though January 2017.
Additionally, Varghese served as a staff member for Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign, a research associate for the Democratic National Committee from April 2001 through July 2002, and an associate for Wade Clark Mulcahy from February 2006 through November 2010.
He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a law degree at Hofstra University.
