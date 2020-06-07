Ramesh Patel, chairman of the FIA-NY, NJ, CT, and former president of the National Federation of Indian American Association, passed away June 6, 2020, according to a press release. He was “a courageous man who fought many battles but the battle with Covid-19 he could not win,” said the release.
Patel’s name and the India Day parade in New York have been linked together successfully for many years. He made this parade a matter of pride for all Indian Americans, said Angela Anand, current president of the NFIA, and movie stars were invited each year to become grand marshals of the India Day parade. He worked tirelessly every year to raise funds to make the parade the pride of India involving local politicians, celebrities, beauty queens, members of media, and businessmen from the U.S. and from India.
Patel was the third president of the NFIA, from 1992-1996. He was a dedicated worker and excelled doing well for the Indian American community. His sphere of influence was wide and very credible. He worked tirelessly to arrange conferences, seminars, and exhibitions. It is a tremendous loss for the Indian American community, said the release.
“NFIA has lost a leader, Indian community has lost its hero of the street fairs, and Patel family has lot their valuable family member, a devoted father, a husband, and a father image for the extended family,” said Anand, adding: “He is gone but his legacy lives on and he will be remembered by America as well as by India. Both nations lost a champion who represented India and Indian culture in its best form. The image of India he projected to all American citizens in the streets of New York will live on. We salute to his love and dedication to India. He will not be forgotten – he will live on in the hearts of people he touched with his hard work.”
