The U.S. Department of Education recently announced 26 new hires, including Dino Teppara, who was named Jan. 10 as a special assistant in the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services.
Teppara, according to his LinkedIn bio, is an attorney, reserve naval officer, and public servant with 18 years of experience in law, education, workforce development and public relations.
"Proud to serve in the administration of President Donald J. Trump," the Indian American attorney said in a post.
Prior to his current role, he served in a number of government-based positions.
Most recently, he was special education counsel at the South Carolina Department of Education where he served as an in-house special education attorney, focusing on federal laws including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, and Rehabilitation Act by providing legal counsel and overseeing statewide contracts with public school districts and institutions of higher education.
He has also served as an assistant executive director of the appellate division for the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce in the state cabinet agency in the Gov. Nikki Haley administration.
Prior to that, Teppara was senior counsel at Susan Davis International, where he worked collaboratively to help a diverse portfolio of clients resolve issues, solidify reputations, create new programs, deal with crises, and communicate with key audiences, his bio said.
From 2001 to 2008, he was part of U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson's staff; from 2001 to 2006, he was the legislative director, senior legislative assistant and attorney; and from late 2006 through late 2008, he was Wilson's chief of staff and counsel.
Teppara began his career as a judicial law clerk at the South Carolina Court of Appeals. He earned his bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and his law degree from Indiana University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.