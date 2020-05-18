WASHINGTON — Joe Biden and the last rival he bested to become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders, May 13 announced the members of joint task forces their campaigns will use to promote party unity by hammering out consensus on six top policy issues.
Biden and Sanders put together six of the “unity task forces” to handle policy in these areas: the economy, education, immigration, health care, climate change, and criminal justice reform.
Two Indian Americans will be co-chairing the health panel: former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington. Like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jayapal is an outright socialist who ran health policy for the Sanders campaign and served as its chairman in Washington state.
In a news release, the Biden campaign said the task forces “will meet in advance of the Democratic National Convention to make recommendations to the DNC Platform Committee” and to Biden directly. “Building upon the work of the Democratic campaigns to date, the ultimate goal of the Unity Task Forces is to develop the most successful possible agenda for Democrats in 2020,” the campaign said.
Biden said in a statement that a “united party is key to defeating” the president in six months, as well as “moving our country forward through an unprecedented crisis.” The task forces “will be essential to identifying ways to build on our progress and not simply turn the clock back to a time before Donald Trump, but transform our country,” he said.
Each committee has eight members.
Biden and Sanders differed throughout the primary on a number of issues, particularly whether a government-run system should replace private health insurance. Biden has continued to resist Sanders’s “Medicare for All” plan and has instead promoted a public option that would operate alongside private coverage.
The former vice president has taken steps to embrace some policies favored by the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party, aware that he will need those voters to turn out for him against President Donald Trump. That includes embracing proposals backed by Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren to expand health coverage eligibility through Medicare, cancel student debt for millions of Americans and overhaul the nation’s system for individuals to declare bankruptcy.
