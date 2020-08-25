Former United Nations Ambassador Namrata ‘Nikki’ Haley kicked off the Republican National Convention Aug. 24 evening, warning against the “socialist” agenda of the Democratic Party.
Haley, the first Indian American to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., and also the first Indian American to serve as governor of South Carolina, railed against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but largely left his running mate, Indian American vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, out of her prime-time speech.
The four-day event is being held virtually in Charlotte, North Carolina, and in Washington, DC in observance of social distancing measures undertaken to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The theme of the evening was “Promises Made. Promises Kept.”
The first night of the convention featured a father who had lost his daughter to the Feb. 14, 2018 school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The evening also featured a couple who had used guns, ostensibly to protect their property during a Black Lives Matter protest.
In the manner of the Democratic National Convention held a week earlier, the Republican convention featured Democrats who had left their party. “The Democratic Party does not want Black Americans to leave their mental plantation,” said Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia, a lifelong Democrat who will be voting Republican this year. Jones said he is emblematic of new Black “free thinking” voters.
Trump met with COVID-19 front-line workers at the White House during the convention and heard their stories. He also heard the stories of former American hostages the Administration helped to bring home.
One hostage present at the White House event was Tennessee pastor Bryan Nerren, who was captured in India in 2019, allegedly for bringing in $40,000 which he had not declared. Nerren told Trump he was first sentenced to three to five years; his sentence was subsequently extended to seven years.
“India worked very effectively with me on your release,” Trump told Nerren.
Haley is long thought to be considering her own presidential bid in 2024. In 2016, she was a heavy critic of Trump during his first run for the White House. As ambassador to the U.N., Haley was often critical of the Administration’s foreign policy agenda. She formally stepped down from her post in December 2018, after serving two years.
“Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS, great for Communist China, and he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain, and abandon our values,” said Haley, speaking from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.
“Donald Trump takes a different approach. He’s tough on China, and he took on ISIS and won. And he tells the world what it needs to hear,” she said.
Haley dealt her harshest blows while comparing the Obama-Biden foreign policy record to that of Trump. “Obama and Biden let North Korea threaten America. President Trump rejected that weakness, and we passed the toughest sanctions on North Korea in history.”
“Obama and Biden let Iran get away with murder and literally sent them a plane full of cash. President Trump did the right thing and ripped up the Iran nuclear deal.”
“Obama and Biden led the United Nations to denounce our friend and ally, Israel. President Trump moved our embassy to Jerusalem – and when the U.N. tried to condemn us, I was proud to cast the American veto,” said Haley.
Moving to the domestic agenda, Haley said the Obama-Biden administration had stifled employment and American enterprise. “A Biden-Harris administration would be much, much worse. Their vision for America is socialism. And we know that socialism has failed everywhere,” she said.
“Joe Biden and the socialist left would be a disaster for our economy,” said Haley, alleging that the Democratic presidential candidate would kill millions of jobs, raise taxes, and bring in government-backed health care.
Donald Trump, Jr., who spoke after Haley, took up her theme, noting that Biden supported the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans Pacific Partnership, both of which he characterized as having negative impacts on American workers. He credited his father’s Administration with creating “the greatest prolonged economic expansion in American history, the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years, and the lowest-ever unemployment rates for Black and Latinx workers.
In one of the most poignant moments of her speech, Haley claimed that “America is not a racist country.” She went back to her roots as a “brown girl in a black and white America,” noting that her entrepreneur mother Raj Kaur Randhawa wore a sari, and her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, a university professor, wore his religiously-mandated turban.
“We faced discrimination and hardship. But my parents never gave in to grievance and hate. My mom built a successful business. My dad taught 30 years at a historically black college. And the people of South Carolina chose me as their first minority and first female governor,” said Haley.
She compared what she described as the anarchy of the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the killing of Minnesota resident George Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer; and the Mother Emmanuel church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015, at which nine African Americans were killed by young white supremacist Dylann Roof during Bible study.
“After that horrific tragedy, we didn’t turn against each other. We came together – black and white, Democrat and Republican. Together, we made the hard choices needed to heal,” said Haley.
“We seek a nation that rises together, not falls apart in anarchy and anger. We know that the only way to overcome America’s challenges is to embrace America’s strengths,” she said.
