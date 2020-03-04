Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, who served in the position during the Obama administration, has been appointed to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors, the organization announced Feb. 26.
Murthy, the USOPC said in a press release, was recommended to the board following a rigorous search process by its nominating and governance committee following the departure of Dan Doctoroff, who stepped down from his seat owing to competing time demands.
Having more than two decades of experience advancing domestic and global health, the Indian American physician is currently the Distinguished Policy Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Murthy was the country’s 19th surgeon general from 2014 to 2017. During his tenure, the USOPC highlights that Murthy launched the TurnTheTide campaign, catalyzing a movement among health professionals to address the nation’s opioid crisis. He also issued the first Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health, calling for expanded access to prevention and treatment and for recognizing addiction as a chronic illness, not a character flaw, it said.
In 2017, Murthy focused his attention on chronic stress and loneliness as prevalent problems that have profound implications for health, productivity, and happiness, it added.
In addition to his role as America’s top doctor, as the vice admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Murthy oversaw approximately 6,700 uniformed health officers who served in nearly 800 locations globally.
Prior to his tenure as U.S. surgeon general, Murthy was appointed by President Obama to membership of the National Advisory Group on Prevention, Health Promotion, and Integrative and Public Health from 2011-14. He worked as the hospitalist attending physician and instructor in medicine for the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School from 2006-14.
Elaborating on his achievements, the USOPC notes that Murthy is the co-founder of Doctors for America, TrialNetworks and VISIONS Worldwide, and serves on the national advisory board for the Satcher-Kennedy Center for Mental Health Equity, board of trustees for the RAND Corporation and the NCAA.
Murthy earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, graduating magna cum laude from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and his master’s in business administration from the Yale School of Management, and his doctor of medicine from Yale School of Medicine.
