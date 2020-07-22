South Asians for Biden and the AAPI Victory Fund held a rally July 18 afternoon to shore up support for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid. “Indian Americans could be the margin of victory in this election. They are the absolute difference makers,” said Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez during the virtual briefing. Pictured here, clockwise from top left: AAPI Victory Fund co-founder Shekar Narasimhan; former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; former U.S. Ambassador to India Rich Verma; Center for American Progress Action Fund CEO Neera Tanden; and Biden Unity Task Force Economic Policy Advisor Sonal Shah. (screen grab of Zoom video by Sunita Sohrabji)