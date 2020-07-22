Former U.S. Surgeon General lambasted President Donald Trump for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, during a July 18 virtual rally jointly organized by South Asians for Biden and the AAPI Victory Fund.
Several former key Indian American leaders from the Obama Administration joined the call, including Center for American Progress Action Fund CEO Neera Tanden, who drafted the first version of the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s signature legislation; Biden Unity Task Force Economic Policy Advisor Sonal Shah, who served as the director of the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation; and Rich Verma, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to India. Verma was the first Indian American to serve in that role.
The briefing was moderated by Shekar Narasimhan, co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund. Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez kicked off the briefing, noting: “Indian Americans could be the margin of victory in this election. They are the absolute difference makers.” He characterized Trump as “the most dangerous president in U.S. history.”
Perez and other speakers each paid homage to civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis, who had died the day earlier, at the age of 80, from pancreatic cancer. Perez noted the parallels between Lewis and Mahatma Gandhi.
“I never thought I would see the day where our country would falter so badly in the face of a public health crisis,” said Murthy, who served in the Obama administration, and is now serving as an adviser to Biden during his presidential bid. “This could have been so different if we had a stronger public health response,” he said.
Globally, the U.S. has the highest number of infections and deaths from COVID-19. Almost 3.8 million people have become infected, with surges in states that have re-opened their economies. Almost 140,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.
“Our country has performed so badly because of our leadership,” said Murthy, comparing the U.S. to Iran. Biden is “very sharp” about the pandemic, said Murthy, adding that he spends significant time on the phone each week with the Democratic presidential contender, updating him on the crisis.
“Sending out our front-line workers without proper personal protective equipment is like sending our troops to war without battle gear,” said Murthy, criticizing the president for the nationwide shortages in PPE.
The former surgeon general teared up as he shared a touching moment between Biden and his late grandmother, at Murthy’s swearing-in ceremony. “When the vice president walked in, he immediately saw her and went straight up to her. He got down on the floor on one knee and he took her hand in his hand and he looked into her eyes and said, ‘Grandma, look at what you've done.’ And he pointed to all the people who had assembled there.”
Murthy said Biden later told him that he had thanked his grandmother for “choosing America.”
Tanden said the U.S. is currently undergoing “the largest economic crisis we have seen in decades.” More than 11 percent of the work-force is still unemployed — a high point of 16 percent was reached in April after states instituted shelter-in-place orders, mandating most people to remain in their homes.
“I think what's been really important is that (Biden) sees this crisis through the eyes of everyday people. He does not care about how the stock market is doing. He cares about how people are suffering and he has developed an economic agenda that is focused on addressing the needs people have,” said Tanden, adding: “His vision is an America for all Americans.”
Verma, who worked with Biden when he was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said there would have been no U.S.-India civil nuclear deal without the former vice president’s leadership. “He understands that the India-U.S partnership is the defining partnership of the century,” said Verma, adding that Biden will advocate for India to get a seat on the United Nations Security Council, and will fight against cross-border terrorism.
Verma also lambasted Trump for his xenophobia, saying: “The dream of America is at risk.” He noted recent policy changes that ban new H-1B holders from entering the U.S., and a withdrawn policy adversely affecting international students.
Shah noted that Biden has led the U.S. through many previous crises. “He is the right leader for this time,” she said.
“I’m a first generation immigrant. I’ve been the beneficiary of him saying ‘I appreciate what you bring to this country.’ I want a country that is open to people like me who are part of the American fabric,” said Shah.
