Shyamali Hauth is among three candidates vying for the Hunter Mill District seat in the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in Virginia.
Hauth, along with Parker Messick and Laurie Tyler Dodd, are seeking the Democratic nomination in the Blue-leaning district with Cathy Hudgins announcing she is retiring, according to a ggwash.org report.
All three candidates in the Hunter Mill District, home to both Reston and Vienna, have platforms which argue the county has been too favorable to development in Reston, the report said.
Hauth was second candidate to run for the seat. The Indian American has a long history in Democratic Party politics, both statewide and locally, and also leans on her experience in the Air Force, the report said.
Locally, she also touts her membership in Rescue Reston, a group formed to ensure that no part of the Reston National Golf Course could be turned into offices or housing near where the Silver Line runs today, the report noted.
Among her issues, she calls for expanded public transportation, affordable housing programs, and improvements to public education and social services across Fairfax.
She also cites Fairfax's “One Fairfax” policy as something to uphold. One Fairfax is a policy recently passed by the county and Fairfax County School Board aimed at improving racial and economic equity in future decision making from both bodies.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Hauth serves as the chair of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee's Veterans & Military Families Committee, a seat she's held since January 2018.
A Saint Leo University (bachelor's in psychology and management) and Troy State University (master's in human resource management) graduate, Hauth began her professional life as an executive officer for the U.S. Air Force.
In September of 1994, she became a regional manager at Interac and then shifted gears to become a speech, communication and leadership instructor at Community Colleges of Spokane in Washington state.
Additionally, since 1998, she has been self-employed as a professional speaker, an ambassador of the Masala Bhangra Workout, an independent business owner of Mahari Yoga, as well as an independent Celtic harp instructor.
